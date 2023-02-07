How to complete Future Stars Vanderson Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA added two 88-rated Future Stars versions of Vanderson Campos from Monaco―a right-wing (RW) and a right-back (RB) card―to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Once you complete a themed squad-building challenge (SBC), you can choose one of the two versions.

Future Stars players are young talents who have shown great promise to potentially change the soccer world in the years to come. Players featured in this promotion receive a permanent upgrade that should represent what they can become.

Both versions gave similarly rated skills ranging from 70 to 92, but the difference is which skills is higher for each card. The RW card has a lower Defensive, while the RB’s lowest-rated skills is his Shooting, for example, while the Pace is Vanderson’s highest skills in both versions.

To get Future Stars Vanderson, you’ll have to turn in two different squads: Brazil and Ligue 1. The first squad has to be 83-rated that has at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one Brazilian player. The second one asks for an 84-rated team with no less than one card with an overall rating of 85 points minimum, plus one player from Ligue 1.

Building both squads from scratch will amount to around 76,800 FUT coins on consoles and 83,900 FUT coins on PC. You can also earn a gold pack and a mixed players pack as each squad also rewards players with a different players pack.

This Future Stars SBC will expire after Feb. 11, so you have one week to complete both squads. You can use the time to craft some cards and spend the least amount of FUT coins possible.

Here are each of the cheapest solutions right now to complete the Future Stars Vanderson Campos SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Brazil

GK: 83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal) LB: 82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma)

82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma) CB: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: 83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)

83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) RB: 81-rated Éver Banega (Al Shabab)

81-rated Éver Banega (Al Shabab) LM: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) CM: 84-rated TOTW Ellyes Skhiri (FC Köln)

84-rated TOTW Ellyes Skhiri (FC Köln) CM: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) RM: 82-rated Gerónimo Rulli (Ajax)

82-rated Gerónimo Rulli (Ajax) ST: 82-rated Ferrán Torres (Barcelona)

82-rated Ferrán Torres (Barcelona) ST: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

Ligue 1