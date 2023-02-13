How to complete Future Stars Rovella’s Academy objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Nicolò Rovella from AC Monza joined the Academy today in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, so players can train him by completing a series of objectives and receive four Future Stars versions in the end.

This promotion rewards players with a progressively better-rated Future Stars version of Rovella. This time, all of this Academy set of objectives must be completed in either the Squad Battles or Rivals mode.

You have until March 13 to complete every objective, ranging from assists to scoring goals using the Rovella cards you receive. You’ll have to complete the objectives in order, however, because you’ll need the different-rated versions to progress to the next objectives.

The position usually varies between the cards, but all of Rovella’s Future Stars cards have the same center midfielder position. The first one to be rewarded is the 82-rated version, then the 84-rated one, followed by the 86-rated one, and lastly an 88-rated Future Stars version of Rovella.

When comparing Rovella’s 73-rated silver version to his 88-rated Future Stars one, the devs made a huge increase to his Shooting (+29) and Defending (+22), while greatly boosting his Physical (+18), Passing (+12), Pace (+11), and Dribbling (+8).

After completing all the objectives, you’ll also have earned a 60-rated Josh Umerah Future Stars Swap Token, a 75+ rated rare player, a gold pack, a premium gold pack, an 80+ rare gold player, two 80+ rated rare players, two 81+ two rare gold players pack, an 83+ rare gold player pack, and an 83+ double player pack.

Here’s the list of all the Future Stars Nicolò Rovella’s Academy objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: