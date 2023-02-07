How to complete Future Stars Riquelme Talent Scout Winner SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The community had a say in the upgrade process for this card.

FIFA players can get an 87-rated Future Stars version of Rodrigo Riquelme from Girona FC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team starting today by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

Future Stars players are young talents who have shown great promise to potentially change the soccer world in the years to come. But for this card, EA put up a vote on Twitter for players to decide whether the scouted player’s Pace or Dribbling should be upgraded and if his weak foot or skill moves should be increased.

The community voted for Riquelme’s Dribbling and skill moves to be the focus of the upgrade and the devs kept their promise. Compared to his 69-rated silver version, his Pace (+21) was the most boosted skill, followed by his Shooting (+19), Passing (+19), and Physicality (+18). Riquelme’s skill moves were raised from three stars to five as well, while his weak foot remained at three stars.

To get Future Stars Riquelme, you’ll have to turn in two different squads: Spain and LaLiga. The first squad has to be 83-rated with at least one TOTW (Inform) card and one Spanish player. The second one asks for an 84-rated team, no less than one TOTW (Inform) card, plus one player from LaLiga.

The price for this Future Stars card can get up to 79,750 FUT coins on consoles and 82,700 FUT coins on PC if you buy all the necessary cards. You can also get a gold pack and a mixed players pack since each squad rewards players with a different players pack.

You’ll have one week to complete this Future Stars SBC, until Feb. 14. You can use the available time to craft some cards, use your fodder cards, and spend the least amount of FUT coins possible.

Here are each of the cheapest solutions at time of writing to complete the Future Stars Rodrigo Riquelme SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Spain

GK: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) LB: 82-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr)

82-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr) CB: 82-rated Willi Orban (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) CB: 82-rated Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atlético de Madrid)

82-rated Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 85-rated TOTW Pedro Porro (Sporting CP)

85-rated TOTW Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) CM: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: 82-rated Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

82-rated Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) CAM: 82-rated Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund)

82-rated Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) ST: 83-rated Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) ST: 82-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

LaLiga