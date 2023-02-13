How to complete Future Stars Ramsey’s Academy objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

This time, EA kept the same position for all the different versions.

Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey is going to the academy in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, where you can train an 82-rated Future Stars version of Ramsey until you get an 88-rated version by completing a series of objectives.

Compared to his original 75-rated gold version, Ramsey had his Passing (+15), Defending (+13), Physical (+11), Pace (+10), Dribbling (+10), and Shooting (+7) all greatly increased for the final 88-rated Future Stars card.

This promotion progressively rewards players with a better version of the Future Stars Ramsey card. You have until March 16 to complete every objective, ranging from assists to scoring goals using the Ramsey cards you receive.

All of Future Stars Ramsey’s objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence mode. You’ll have to complete the objectives in order, however, because you’ll need the different rated versions to progress to the next objectives.

The position usually varies between the cards, but this time, all of Ramsey’s Future Stars cards have the same center midfielder position. The first one to be rewarded is the 82-rated version, then the 84-rated one, followed by the 86-rated one, and finally, you get an 88-rated Future Stars version of Ramsey.

Here’s the list of all the Future Stars Jacob Ramsey’s Academy objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: