How to complete Future Stars Ramsey’s Academy objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey is going to the academy in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, where you can train an 82-rated Future Stars version of Ramsey until you get an 88-rated version by completing a series of objectives.
Compared to his original 75-rated gold version, Ramsey had his Passing (+15), Defending (+13), Physical (+11), Pace (+10), Dribbling (+10), and Shooting (+7) all greatly increased for the final 88-rated Future Stars card.
This promotion progressively rewards players with a better version of the Future Stars Ramsey card. You have until March 16 to complete every objective, ranging from assists to scoring goals using the Ramsey cards you receive.
All of Future Stars Ramsey’s objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence mode. You’ll have to complete the objectives in order, however, because you’ll need the different rated versions to progress to the next objectives.
The position usually varies between the cards, but this time, all of Ramsey’s Future Stars cards have the same center midfielder position. The first one to be rewarded is the 82-rated version, then the 84-rated one, followed by the 86-rated one, and finally, you get an 88-rated Future Stars version of Ramsey.
Here’s the list of all the Future Stars Jacob Ramsey’s Academy objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:
- Bright Future: Score four goals using English players in the Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence.
- Rise Up: Assist four goals using 82 OVR Future Stars Ramsey in the Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence.
- Building Credit: Play seven matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with 82 OVR Future Stars Ramsey in your starting squad.
- Finesse Away: Score four finesse shots using players from the Premier League in the Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with 84 OVR Ramsey in your starting squad.
- From Birmingham: Play 10 matches in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with 84 OVR Future Stars Ramsey in your starting squad.
- Villa Boy: Score eight goals using English Midfielders in the Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with 86 OVR Ramsey in your starting squad.
- Clear Vision: Assist at least one goal per match in four separate Wins in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence using 86 OVR Future Stars Ramsey.
- Local Celebrity: Play 12 matches in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with 86 OVR Future Stars Ramsey in your starting squad.
- Time to Shine: Play 20 matches in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with Future Stars Ramsey in your starting squad.