How to complete Future Stars Nuno Tavares’ Academy objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The objectives are not what you expect.

EA has added four Future Stars versions of Anthony Gordon from Olympique de Marseille in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that players can get by completing an Academy set of objectives.

This type of objective usually rewards players with a progressively better version of the Future Stars player item with different roles that you’ll need to use to get the final version. But this time, it’s different.

Instead of completing objectives such as scoring goals or making assists, you’ll have to complete the Future Stars Academy Upgrade squad-building challenge (SBC) a specific number of times to get all of Tavares’ versions.

It’s a simple 82-rated squad that players must complete, but to get the final 88-rated Future Stars version of Tavares, you’ll have to turn in an 82-rated squad 50 times, the maximum number of times you have to redo the SBC.

The first Future Stars card to be rewarded is the 82-rated version, then the 84-rated one, followed by the 86-rated one, and finally, you get an 88-rated Future Stars version of Tavares. The position usually varies between the cards, but all of Tavares’ Future Stars cards have the same left-back position.

Tavares originally had a 73-rated silver card that was progressively upgraded for the four Future Stars versions. For his 88-rated card specifically, Tavares had his Shooting (+18), Dribbling (+15), Passing (+15), Defending (+14), Physical (+11), and Pace (+7) massively boosted.

Even though Tavares plays in a defensive position, his highest skill is his 92-rated Pace, while his Defending has 80 points. You can further increase his Defending (+6), Physical (+6), and Pace (+4) by applying the anchor chemistry style.

You have until March 16, when the season ends, to complete every objective using the Tavares cards you receive. Aside from the cards, you will also earn a Pu Chen Future Stars Swap Token, a 75+ rare player, and five 83+ double player packs.

Here’s the list of all the Future Stars Nuno Tavares’ Academy objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: