How to complete Future Stars Lindstrøm’s Academy objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

You can get four different versions of Lindstrøm.

EA introduced four Future Stars versions of Jesper Lindstrøm from Eintracht Frankfurt today in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Players can train the card to the highest overall rating as they complete a series of objectives.

This promotion progressively rewards players with a better version of the Future Stars Lindstrøm card with different roles. You have until March 16 to complete every objective, ranging from assists to scoring goals using the Lindstrøm cards you receive.

The first reward is the lowest-rated version of Lindstrøm. You’ll then have to complete a series of objectives to receive the next upgraded card and repeat the process until you get the final 88-rated version of the player.

You’ll have to complete the objectives in order, however, because you’ll need the different versions to do everything. You’ll first receive a central attacking midfielder (CAM) 82-rated Lindstrøm, then a CAM 84-rated one, followed by a left midfielder (LM) 86-rated one, and finally, you get a CAM 88-rated version of Lindstrøm.

Lindstrøm’s 75-rated gold version’s Physical (+15), Shooting (+14), Passing (+14), Defending (+14), Dribbling (+10), and Pace (+7) were all increased for the final 88-rated Future Stars card.

Here’s the list of all the Future Stars Jesper Lindstrøm’s Academy objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: