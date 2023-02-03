How to complete Future Stars Lindstrøm’s Academy objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA introduced four Future Stars versions of Jesper Lindstrøm from Eintracht Frankfurt today in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Players can train the card to the highest overall rating as they complete a series of objectives.
This promotion progressively rewards players with a better version of the Future Stars Lindstrøm card with different roles. You have until March 16 to complete every objective, ranging from assists to scoring goals using the Lindstrøm cards you receive.
The first reward is the lowest-rated version of Lindstrøm. You’ll then have to complete a series of objectives to receive the next upgraded card and repeat the process until you get the final 88-rated version of the player.
You’ll have to complete the objectives in order, however, because you’ll need the different versions to do everything. You’ll first receive a central attacking midfielder (CAM) 82-rated Lindstrøm, then a CAM 84-rated one, followed by a left midfielder (LM) 86-rated one, and finally, you get a CAM 88-rated version of Lindstrøm.
Lindstrøm’s 75-rated gold version’s Physical (+15), Shooting (+14), Passing (+14), Defending (+14), Dribbling (+10), and Pace (+7) were all increased for the final 88-rated Future Stars card.
Here’s the list of all the Future Stars Jesper Lindstrøm’s Academy objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:
- Rising Star: Score four goals using Danish players in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).
- Path to Success: Assist six goals using 82 OVR Future Stars Lindstrøm in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).
- Gaining Traction: Play eight matches in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 82 OVR Future Stars Lindstrøm in your starting squad.
- Bundesliga Wonder Boy: Assist four through balls using players from Bundesliga in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 84 OVR Lindstrøm in your starting squad.
- Trend Setter: Play 12 matches in Squad Battles matches on at least Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 84 OVR Future Stars Lindstrøm in your starting squad.
- Made in Taastrup: Score and assist using Bundesliga Midfielders in four separate Squad Battles matches on at least Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 86 OVR Lindstrøm in your starting squad.
- Goals For Frankfurt: Score at least two goals per match in six Squad Battles Wins on at least Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) using 86 OVR Future Stars Lindstrøm.
- Reliable Option: Play 15 matches in Squad Battles matches on at least Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 86 OVR Future Stars Lindstrøm in your starting squad.
- Brilliant 25: Play 25 matches with Future Stars Lindstrøm in your starting squad.