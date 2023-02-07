How to complete Future Stars Gordon’s Academy objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon received an 88-rated Future Stars version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, but players can also get the other three versions by completing a set of Academy objectives.

This type of objective progressively rewards players with a better version of the Future Stars player item but with different roles that you’ll need to use to get the final version.

The lowest-rated version of Gordon is the first reward and you’ll need this card to complete the next two objectives to earn the next version. You’ll then have to repeat the process until you get the final 88-rated version of the player as if you were training the initial card.

You’ll have to complete the objectives in order, however, because you’ll need the different versions to do everything. You’ll first receive a left-wing (LW) 82-rated Gordon, then a left midfielder (LM) 84-rated one, followed by a right-wing (RW) 86-rated one, and finally, you get a center attacking midfielder (CAM) 88-rated version of Gordon.

All objectives will have to be done in the FUT Champions mode. You’ll just have to either play or win the Play-off matches for most of the objectives, but the last two ones must be done in the FUT Champions Finals.

You have until March 16, when the season ends, to complete every objective using the Gordon cards you receive. Aside from the cards, you will also earn an 80+ rare gold player, an 81+ two raregold players pack, an 83+ double player pack, and an 84+ rare gold player pack.

Here’s the list of all the Future Stars Anthony Gordon’s Academy objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: