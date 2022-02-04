How to complete Future Stars Chalobah’s Academy Objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get up to four versions of this card with progressing overall rates.

EA introduced several Future Stars versions of Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea today. Players can choose between two 88-rated cards with different positions and upgraded skills.

This promotion progressively rewards players with a better version of the Future Stars Chalobah card. You have until Feb. 11 to complete every objective, ranging from assists to scoring different types of goals using the Chalobah cards you receive.

The first reward is the lowest-rated version of Chalobah. You’ll then have to complete a series of objectives to receive the next upgraded card and repeat the process until you get the final 88-rated version of the player.

You’ll have to complete the objectives in order, however, because you’ll need the different versions to do everything. You’ll first receive a 79-rated Chalobah, then an 83-rated one, followed by an 85-rated one, and finally you get to choose between the central defensive midfielder (CDM) or center-back (CB) 88-rated version of Chalobah.

Chalobah only had a 73-rated silver card before this promotion. His CDM 88-rated version received the biggest increases, such as his Shooting (+32), Passing (+21), and Dribbling (+20). It has much more balanced skills than the CB version.

If you prefer to have the CB card, you’ll notice a great upgrade to all of Chalobah’s skills, but he’ll have a higher 90-rated Physical skill while compromising his Shooting to a 58. Choosing between the two versions depends on your playstyle.

Here’s the list of all the Future Stars Academy Trevoh Chalobah objectives: