How to complete Future Stars Challenge SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players who complete it with a premium mixed players pack in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This type of SBC asks for different conditions than the usual promotion SBCs, such as requiring rare players, a minimum of players from the same club, and a maximum of players from different leagues, for example.

If you’re interested in completing the Future Stars Challenge SBC, you’ll need to turn in just a 65-rated squad with a minimum of 80 chemistry, at least seven rare players, seven players from the same league, and a minimum of six different clubs.

This solo segment costs around 5,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 10,000 on Xbox, and is considerably pricier on PC (30,000 FUT coins) if you have to buy all 11 players required for the solution. It’s a non-repeatable SBC that will be live for a little less than two days.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Future Stars Challenge SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA.