How to complete Future Stars Brewster SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 86-rated Future Stars version of Rhian Brewster from Sheffield United to FIFA 21 yesterday. This item is obtainable through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Brewster’s first special item during the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. He was added after EA unveiled the Future Stars promo on Feb. 5 and received a massive upgrade.

The devs boosted all of his stats, including Passing (+21), Physical (+19), Shooting (+15), Dribbling (+14), and Pace (+10), when compared to Brewster’s original 70-rated silver card. Although his stats are somewhat great, Future Stars Brewster has only three stars skill moves, which’ll most definitely let you down sometimes while playing.

Unless EA thinks this card will play better than what his stats suggest, this is a heavily overpriced SBC. It costs around 233,500 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, varying on other platforms, costing 229,000 FUT coins on Xbox One, and 267,000 FUT coins on PC.

If you spend a bit more coins you could get a much better card, like the End of an Era Wayne Rooney SBC, which is one of the most powerful cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team right now.

If you want to complete Future Stars Brewster SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads. The first segment requires an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform, and one English player. The second solution requires an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and one player from the Premier League.

You can complete this SBC until Feb. 13. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Future Stars Brewster SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

England

GK: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)

LB: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

CB: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)

CB: Toby Aldweweireld 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

RB: Mathieu Debuchy 82-rated (Saint-Étienne

CDM: Thomas Partey 84-rated (Arsenal)

LM: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

CM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

CM: Dele Alli 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

RM: Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Premier League

GK: Hugo Lloris 87-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

LB: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

CB: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

CB: Aymeric Laporte 87-rated (Manchester City)

RB: Bernd Leno 85-rated (Arsenal)

CDM: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

CDM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

LM: Filip Kostić 85-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

RM: Gareth Bale 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

CAM: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)