How to complete Future Stars Academy Reinier in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete 12 objectives to get the final version.

EA Sports has released the first Future Stars Academy player on Feb. 13 and the chosen player is Reinier Carvalho from Borussia Dortmund. This promotion progressively rewards players with a better version of the player.

You have until March 12 to complete every objective, ranging from assists to scoring different types of goals using the Reinier cards you receive.

The first reward is the lowest-rated Reinier, then you’ll have to complete a series of objectives to receive the next upgraded card, and repeat the process until you get the final 87-rated version of the player.

You’ll have to complete the objectives in order, however, because you’ll need the different versions to complete everything. You’ll first receive a 78-rated Reinier, then an 82-rated one, followed by an 85-rated, and finally the 87-rated version of Reinier.

Reinier only had a 71-rated silver card before this promotion, therefore his 87-rated version received a massive increase involving all of his skills, including Passing (+22), Shooting (+19), Physical (+18), Defending (+14), and Dribbling (+14).

Here are the list of every Future Stars Academy Reinier objectives: