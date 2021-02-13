How to complete Future Stars Academy Reinier in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has released the first Future Stars Academy player on Feb. 13 and the chosen player is Reinier Carvalho from Borussia Dortmund. This promotion progressively rewards players with a better version of the player.
You have until March 12 to complete every objective, ranging from assists to scoring different types of goals using the Reinier cards you receive.
The first reward is the lowest-rated Reinier, then you’ll have to complete a series of objectives to receive the next upgraded card, and repeat the process until you get the final 87-rated version of the player.
You’ll have to complete the objectives in order, however, because you’ll need the different versions to complete everything. You’ll first receive a 78-rated Reinier, then an 82-rated one, followed by an 85-rated, and finally the 87-rated version of Reinier.
Reinier only had a 71-rated silver card before this promotion, therefore his 87-rated version received a massive increase involving all of his skills, including Passing (+22), Shooting (+19), Physical (+18), Defending (+14), and Dribbling (+14).
Here are the list of every Future Stars Academy Reinier objectives:
- A Future Star: Score 4 goals using Forwards to receive the 78-rated Future Stars Reinier.
- The Boy from Brasilia: Score three goals using 78-rated Future Stars Reinier.
- Foward with Flamengo: Assist two goals using 78-rated Future Stars Reinier.
- A Promising Start: Score using 78-rated Future Stars Reinier in four separate matches to earn the upgraded 82-rated card.
- Futsal Fundamentals: Assist three goals with Through Balls using 82-rated Future Stars Reinier.
- Crafting in Castilla: Assist four goals using 82-rated Future Stars Reinier in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
- Climbing the Ranks: Score using 82-rated Future Stars Reinier in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece to get the 85-rated Future Stars Reinier.
- Westfalenstadion Wins: Score in six separate Wins using 85-rated Future Stars Reinier in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
- The Finer Points: Score six Finesse goals using 85-rated Future Stars Reinier in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
- Double Delight: Score a Brace (-two goals) in three separate matches using 85-rated Future Stars Reinier in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
- Rise of Reinier: Score in 16 separate matches using 85-rated Future Stars Reinier in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
- Consistent Performer: Play 25 games with Reinier in your starting squad to receive the final 87-rated version of Reinier.