How to complete Future of Football objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has added a set of four in-game objectives called Future of Football to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Friday, Feb. 5. as part of the Future Stars promo content.

This one is different than normal objectives, it rewards you with untradeable FIFA 21 Ultimate Team packs. You’ll earn a two-rare-gold-players pack every time you complete one of the objectives and a rare-players pack once it’s completed.

The Future of Football objectives will be available for the rest of the current FIFA 21 Ultimate Team season and can be completed in Division Rivals or in Squad Battles matches.

The tricky part of these objectives is you’ll have to use a lot of Under 23 players in your starting lineup. To make it easier, EA prepared a list with all the Under 23 players available in the game.

Here’s what you have to do to complete all of the Future of Football objectives and unlock four two-rare-gold-players pack and a rare-players pack.