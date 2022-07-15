How to complete FUTTIES Winner Mount’s set of objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

This is a great card to get for your team.

FIFA 22 players can get a 94-rated FUTTIES version of Mason Mount from Chelsea in the game’s Ultimate Team mode starting today. If you complete a set of objectives, this card will be given to you as a reward.

With the FUTTIES promotion, EA is holding a weekly vote to bring upgraded versions of the winning players. Premium FUTTIES cards can make green links with any player in the same league, making them better than the normal FUTTIES version.

Mount had his Defending (+32) massively upgraded, as well as his Pace (+19), Physical (+16), Dribbling (+14), Shooting (+12), and Passing (+14) greatly increased when compared to his 83-rated original gold version.

All objectives must be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Premier League Talent. You’ll have until July 22 to fulfill every task and receive FUTTIES Mount.

Here are the five objectives you’ll need to complete to earn FUTTIES Mount in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: