How to complete FUTTIES Winner Moukoko’s Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have one week to get this card.

Players who complete a set of Silver Stars objectives will receive a 74-rated Premier FUTTIES version of Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team that was added to the game today.

EA is holding a weekly vote to bring Premium FUTTIES versions of the winning players. Premium FUTTIES cards can make green links with any player in the same league, making them better than the normal FUTTIES version.

New Silver Stars Objective

🇩🇪 74 Youssoufa Moukokohttps://t.co/pKeGm7WiSo pic.twitter.com/s28d09JNwo — FIFAUTeam (@FIFAUTeam) August 3, 2022

The Silver Stars objectives are specific tasks to be completed for boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team, released every Wednesday. It is used only for the method of getting this special Moukoko card.

Moukoko’s original 69-rated silver card received a great upgrade for this Premium FUTTIES version. EA upgraded his weak foot to five stars and increased his Physical (+21), Shooting (+20), Passing (+18), Pace (+11), Dribbling (+10), and Defending (+10).

This set of Silver Stars objectives will be available until Aug. 10 when a new Silver Star set will be added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. As always, all three objectives have to be completed in the Friendly: Silver Lounge.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn FUTTIES Winner Youssoufa Moukoko: