How to complete FUTTIES Winner Matheus Cunha’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Atlético de Madrid’s Matheus Cunha receid a 94-rated Premium FUTTIES version today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting. It’s available as a reward for completing a set of themed objectives.

EA is holding a weekly vote as part of the FUTTIES promotion to bring upgraded versions of the winning players. Premium FUTTIES cards can make green links with any player in the same league, making them better than the normal FUTTIES version.

Cunha had his Physical (+17), Passing (+17), Shooting (+16), Defending (+14), Pace (+13), and Dribbling (+12) compared to his 79-rated original gold version. He has incredibly high skills, except for his 46-rated Defending.

Matheus Cunha’s objectives are the same as Renan Lodi’s, but you’ll need to get Lodi first since the last two objectives require you to use the FUTTIES Lodi card. But you can get both players by completing the tasks once.

You’ll have to fulfil all tasks in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Flair mode until July 29, when the set expires. Here are the five objectives you’ll need to complete to earn FUTTIES Matheus Cunha in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: