How to complete FUTTIES Winner Lodi’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

A great card to get if you have a lot of LaLiga players in your team.

A 94-rated Premium FUTTIES version of Renan Lodi from Atlético de Madrid is available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting today. Players can get this special card by completing a set of themed objectives.

EA is holding a weekly vote as part of the FUTTIES promotion to bring upgraded versions of the winning players. Premium FUTTIES cards can make green links with any player in the same league, making them better than the normal FUTTIES version.

The devs upgraed Lodi’s Physical (+17), Shooting (+15), Passing (+15), Defending (+14), Defending (+13), and Pace (+13) compared to his 81-rated original gold version. His Premium FUTTIES version skills rating range from 82 to 97, which are extremely high rates.

Since this is a Premium FUTTIES version, Lodi can make a perfect link with another Premium FUTTIES released today of Matheus Cunha from Atlético de Madrid. He can also link to Felipe Almeida Monteiro and several Brazilian players.

You’ll have to fulfill all the objectives in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Flair mode. They will expire after a week, so you have until July 29 to complete every task and receive Premium FUTTIES Lodi.

Here are the five objectives you’ll need to complete to earn FUTTIES Lodi in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: