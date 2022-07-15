How to complete FUTTIES Winner James’ objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have one week to complete five tasks.

Chelsea’s Reece James received a 94-rated Premium FUTTIES version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team that you can get bey completing a set of themed objectives.

With the FUTTIES promotion, EA is holding a weekly vote to bring upgraded versions of the winning players. Premium FUTTIES cards can make green links to any player in the same league, making it better than the normal FUTTIES version.

Compared to his original 81-rated gold version, the devs increased James’ Pace (+17), Shooting (+16), Passing (+15), Dribbling (+15), Defending (+15), and Physical (+13). He has extremely high skill rates ranging from 74 to 97.

All objectives must be completed in either the Live FUT Friendly: Premier League Talent, depending on which you prefer. You’ll have until July 22 to fulfill every task and receive FUTTIES James.

Here are the five objectives you’ll need to complete to earn FUTTIES Reece James in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: