How to complete FUTTIES Winner Havertz SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

A 94-rated FUTTIES version of Kai Havertz from Chelsea was released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on July 17. Players can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

With the FUTTIES promotion, EA is holding a weekly vote to bring upgraded versions of the winning players. Premium FUTTIES cards can make green links with any player in the same league, making them better than the normal FUTTIES version.

The devs greatly upgraded Havertz’s Physical (+18), Shooting (+15), Passing (+13), Pace (+12), Dribbling (+11), and Defending (+8). It’s a great card even at this late stage of the game.

How to complete FUTTIES Winner Kai Havertz SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You’ll have to turn in three squads to complete this SBC: Tactical Emulation, Germany, and Premier League. Here’s the list of their conditions and the respective rewards you will receive aside from the untradeable Premium FUTTIES Havertz card:

SBC Conditions Reward Tactical Emulation 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Chelsea. Two rare gold players pack Germany 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum plus at least than one player from Germany. Gold players pack Premier League 86-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and no less than one card from the Premier League. Prime gold players pack

It will cost players from around 254,750 to 272,900 FUT coins across all available platforms to build these squads. You’ll have until July 24 to craft cards, spend less in the FUT market, and complete this SBC.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at the time of writing to complete the FUTTIES Winner Kai Havertz SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: 82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma)

82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) CB: 82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) LM: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) CM: 83-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

83-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale) CM: 83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio) RM: 83-rated Federico Chiesa (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Federico Chiesa (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: 83-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma)

83-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

Germany

GK: 85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach)

85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach) LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig) CB: 85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig)

85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) RB: 85-rated Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

85-rated Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) CDM: 84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) CDM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CAM: 89-rated RTTK Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

89-rated RTTK Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) CAM: 83-rated Nick Pope (Burnley)

83-rated Nick Pope (Burnley) CAM: 83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) ST: 83-rated Wout Weghorst (Burnley)

Premier League