How to complete FUTTIES Vagner Silver Stars’ objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

It's a great card to get by completing three simple tasks.

EA Sports added a 74-rated Festival of FUTTIES version of Vagner Gonçalves from FC Metz to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This player is part of the FUTTIES promotion and the Silver Stars, making this his first special version in the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. The FUTTIES promo commemorates the best of what was already released during this FIFA 21 cycle while still adding new content.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. Silver Stars Vagner’s objectives will be available until Wednesday, Aug. 11.

EA greatly increased all of Vagner’s skills, including Physical (+20), Passing (+18), Shooting (+17), Dribbling (+14), Defending (+9), and his Pace (+7), when compared to his 69-rated silver version.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released before this one, Vagner’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example. The objectives will be available until Aug. 11 at 12pm CT.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn FUTTIES Vagner Gonçalves Silver Stars.