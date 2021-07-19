How to complete FUTTIES Telles SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 94-rated FUTTIES version of Alex Telles from Manchester United to FIFA 21 on Saturday, July 17. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Telles’ second special card in this FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. This is an October Favorite SBC segment of the FUTTIES promo, which will award players themed around a specific month. In this case, it’s to celebrate his 84-rated Ones to Watch version he got last October.

EA generally boosted all of Telles’ skills, including Physical (+16), Defending (+15), Dribbling (+12), Pace (+11), Shooting (+10), and his Passing (+10) when you compare this new card to his 84-rated gold version.

He has high and balanced stats with all skills being 84 and above. His 96-rated Pace is his highest-rated skill. He also has three-star skill moves and weak foot. If you apply the anchor chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+3), Defending (+4), and Physical (+5), which will maximize several of his stats and all of his Pace.

This SBC costs around 110,150 FUT coins on PlayStation, 125,400 on Xbox, and 126,100 on PC. This card is fairly priced considering his stats and the strong links it can make with amazing and legendary Brazilian players.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Brazil and Premier League. You’ll have until July 24 to complete these squads and get this FUTTIES version of Telles.

The first solution requires an 82-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Brazil. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FUTTIES October Favourite SBC right now and get FUTTIE Alex Telles, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Brazil

GK: Martin Dubravka 83-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dubravka 83-rated (Newcastle United) LB: Ben Davies 80-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs)

Ben Davies 80-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs) CB: Çaglar Söyüncü 80-rated (Leicester City)

Çaglar Söyüncü 80-rated (Leicester City) CB: Jonny Evans 80-rated (Leicester City)

Jonny Evans 80-rated (Leicester City) RB: Ángel Correa 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Ángel Correa 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: Nemanja Matić 80-rated (Manchester United)

Nemanja Matić 80-rated (Manchester United) CDM: Sergio Romero 91-rated (Manchester United)

Sergio Romero 91-rated (Manchester United) CAM: Allan Loureiro 83-rated (Everton)

Allan Loureiro 83-rated (Everton) CAM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) ST: Ricardo Goulart 80-rated (Guangzhou)

Ricardo Goulart 80-rated (Guangzhou) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Premier League