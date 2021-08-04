How to complete FUTTIES Sané SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

We're back to just two squads to complete.

EA Sports added a 96-rated FUTTIES version of Leroy Sané from Bayern Munich to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Sané’s third special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team if you disregard his FUTTIE Nominee version, which didn’t change any of his stats. Players had to vote between an 85-rated Sané and 70-rated Silas Mvumpa on Aug. 2 to decide who would receive an overall upgrade—and Sané won.

EA mainly boosted Sané’s Physical (+20), while still greatly increasing his Shooting (+13), Passing (+12), Dribbling (+11), Defending (+10), and Pace (+6), when you compare this FUTTIES card to his 85-rated gold version. The German player also has a four-star weak foot and five-star skill moves.

You can further boost FUTTIES Sané’s stats by applying the marksman chemistry style. This will increase his Physical (+5), Shooting (+4), and Dribbling (+2), which will maximize several of his skill stats, such as his Ball Control, Finishing, and Strength stats.

The FUTTIES Sané SBC costs around 152,050 FUT coins on PlayStation, 166,850 on Xbox, and is slightly more expensive on PC (210,750 FUT coins), which is fair for a card that essentially becomes a 99-rated item depending on the chemistry style.

If you want to complete this SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Bayern München and Bundesliga. You’ll have until Aug. 11 to build these squads.

The first team must be 84-rated with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card, and at least one player from Bayern Munich. The second solution requires an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card, and at least one player from Bundesliga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUTTIES Leroy Sané SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA.

Bayern München

GK: Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante)

Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante) LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Felipe Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Felipe Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético Madrid) CB: Lucas Hernández 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Lucas Hernández 82-rated (Bayern Munich) RB: Steven Berghuis 89-rated (Feyenoord)

Steven Berghuis 89-rated (Feyenoord) CDM: Fernando 83-rated (Sevilla)

Fernando 83-rated (Sevilla) CDM: Allan Loureiro 83-rated (Everton)

Allan Loureiro 83-rated (Everton) CAM: Philippe Coutinho 85-rated (Barcelona)

Philippe Coutinho 85-rated (Barcelona) CAM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Al Nassr)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Al Nassr) CAM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) ST: Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Bundesliga