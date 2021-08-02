How to complete FUTTIES Robben SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is one of the best wingers in the game.

EA Sports added a FUTTIES 96-rated version of Arjen Robben from FC Groningen to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Saturday, July 31. You can obtain this card after you complete three squad-building challenges (SBCs) segments in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The legendary winger gained this card to celebrate his Flashback version that was added on January 2021. There’s a chance that this is the last Robben card we’ll see in FIFA Ultimate Team. The 37-year-old retired earlier this month, and there’s no way to know if EA will add him to the Icons’ pool in the next years.

92+ Icon Moments Player Pick & FUTTIES Favourite Arjen Robben SBCshttps://t.co/9L6Mi8Hx7R pic.twitter.com/3k64GC6bsL — FUTBIN (@FUTBIN) July 31, 2021

EA boosted all of Robben’s stats when you compare this FUTTIES card to his 88-rated Flashback, including Physical (+16), Passing (+12), Shooting (+9), Defending (+8), Dribbling (+7), and Pace (+5). The devs also upgraded his two-star weak foot to a four-star weak foot, which is useful for attackers. You can further improve FUTTIES Robben’s stats if you apply the finisher chemistry style, which will maximize his Finishing, Shot Power, Agility, and Balance stats.

The FUTTIES Robben SBC costs around 220,000 FUT coins on console and is slightly more expensive on PC (265,000 FUT coins), if you buy all the players required for the solutions. You’ll have to turn in one 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and a Dutch player, one 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum plus one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card, and one 86-rated squad with 55 chemistry. The SBC will be available until Saturday, Aug. 7 at 12pm CT.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUTTIES Robben SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA.

Netherlands

GK: Alex Meret 78-rated (Napoli)

Alex Meret 78-rated (Napoli) LB: José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) CB: Chris Smalling 79-rated (Roma)

Chris Smalling 79-rated (Roma) CB: Kostas Manolas 83-rated (Napoli)

Kostas Manolas 83-rated (Napoli) RB: Matteo Politano 81-rated (Napoli)

Matteo Politano 81-rated (Napoli) CM: Saúl Ñíguez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Saúl Ñíguez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid) CM: Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin)

Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin) CM: Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg) LW: Marco Asensio 82-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 82-rated (Real Madrid) RW: Renato Steffen 78-rated (Wolsfburg)

Renato Steffen 78-rated (Wolsfburg) ST: Wout Weghorst 81-rated (Wolfsburg)

Top form

GK: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon) LB: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: José Fonte 93-rated (Lille)

José Fonte 93-rated (Lille) RB: Walter Benítez 81-rated (OGC Nice)

Walter Benítez 81-rated (OGC Nice) CDM: Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LM: Everton Soares 81-rated (Benfica)

Everton Soares 81-rated (Benfica) CM: Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) RM: Mousa Dembélé 80-rated (Guangzhou R&F)

Mousa Dembélé 80-rated (Guangzhou R&F) ST: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

86-rated squad