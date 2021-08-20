How to complete FUTTIES Renato Sanches SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is one of the best player SBCs of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports added a 96-rated FUTTIES version of Renato Sanches from Lille to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. You’ll be awarded this special card after you complete a set of six squad-building challenges (SBC) segments.

The Portuguese midfielder received this 96-rated card to celebrate his FUT Birthday 87-rated version that was introduced to the game in April. Renato Sanches has been one of the most popular midfielders in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team since his 82-rated Inform was released in October 2020, mainly because of his high offensive and defensive work rates, which make him perfect to play as a box-to-box midfielder.

EA upgraded all of Renato Sanches’ stats when you compare this FUTTIES card with his FUT Birthday one, including Passing (+12), Defending (+10), Shooting (+9), Dribbling (+9), Pace (+7), and Physical (+6). The devs also give this card a five-star weak foot and five-star skill moves, which make this version of Sanches a menace up front.

FUTTIES Sanches has a total of 2,764 in-game stats (IGS) and you can further enhance his abilities with either the gladiator chemistry style, which will almost maximize his Shooting and Defending stats, or the anchor chemistry style if you want to maximize Pace and greatly boost his Defending and Strength stats. The advantage of this card is that it also links to several great players, such as FUTTIES Gelson Martins, any version of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, FUTTIES Messi, Path to Glory Marco Verratti, and Path to Glory Leandro Paredes.

This SBC will expire on Aug. 27 and costs around 707,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 758,000 FUT coins on Xbox, and 886,000 FUT coins on PC if you build it from scratch.

Here are all the segments that you need to complete to obtain FUTTIES Sanches. You’ll earn a tradeable pack for every segment you finish, which helps to reduce the price of the SBC in general.

Segment Conditions Reward Gold squad 11 gold players with 30 chemistry minimum. Two players pack Rare gold squad 11 rare gold players with 30 chemistry minimum. Two players pack 80-rated squad 80-rated squad with 80 team chemistry minimum. Small electrum players pack 81-rated squad 81-rated squad with 80 team chemistry minimum. Small gold players pack LOSC Lille 82-rated squad with 75 team chemistry minimum and at least one Lille player in it. Premium electrum players pack Ligue 1 84-rated squad with 70 team chemistry minimum, at least one Ligue 1 player in it, plus one Inform or TOTS card in it. Premium mixed players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUTTIES Renato Sanches SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Gold squad

GK: Iván Cuéllar 77-rated (Leganés)

Iván Cuéllar 77-rated (Leganés) CB: Jonathan Orozco 77-rated (Tijuana)

Jonathan Orozco 77-rated (Tijuana) CB: Wesley Hoedt 75-rated (Anderlecht)

Wesley Hoedt 75-rated (Anderlecht) CB: Sébastien Corchia 75-rated (Nantes)

Sébastien Corchia 75-rated (Nantes) LM: Amin Younes 75-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Amin Younes 75-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CM: Adrian Mierzejewski 75-rated (Shanghai Shenhua)

Adrian Mierzejewski 75-rated (Shanghai Shenhua) CM: Marko Grujić 75-rated (Porto)

Marko Grujić 75-rated (Porto) RM: Mama Baldé 75-rated (Dijon FCO)

Mama Baldé 75-rated (Dijon FCO) LF: Mauro Quiroga 75-rated (Necaxa)

Mauro Quiroga 75-rated (Necaxa) RF: Rúben Lameiras 75-rated (Vitória de Guimarães)

Rúben Lameiras 75-rated (Vitória de Guimarães) ST: Giovanni Moreno 77-rated (Shanghai Shenhua)

Rare gold squad

GK: Gaël Clichy 76-rated (Servette FC)

Gaël Clichy 76-rated (Servette FC) LB: Lago Júnior 75-rated (Mallorca)

Lago Júnior 75-rated (Mallorca) CB: Mohammed Kudus 75-rated (Ajax)

Mohammed Kudus 75-rated (Ajax) CB: Robert Skov 75r-ated (Hoffenheim)

Robert Skov 75r-ated (Hoffenheim) RB: Christopher Trimmel 75-rated (Union Berlin)

Christopher Trimmel 75-rated (Union Berlin) CDM: Dominik Kohr 75-rated (Mainz 05)

Dominik Kohr 75-rated (Mainz 05) CDM: Rasmus Falk 76-rated (FC København)

Rasmus Falk 76-rated (FC København) CAM: Darlington Nagbe 75-rated (Columbus Crew)

Darlington Nagbe 75-rated (Columbus Crew) CAM: Darwin Quintero 75-rated (Houston Dynamo)

Darwin Quintero 75-rated (Houston Dynamo) ST: Ollie Watkins 76-rated (Aston Villa)

Ollie Watkins 76-rated (Aston Villa) ST: Wesley da Silva 76-rated (Aston Villa)

80-rated squad

GK: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica) LB: Vitorino Antunes 79-rated (Sporting)

Vitorino Antunes 79-rated (Sporting) CB: Sebastián Coates 81-rated (Sporting)

Sebastián Coates 81-rated (Sporting) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) RB: André Almeida 80-rated (Benfica)

André Almeida 80-rated (Benfica) CM: Pedro Gonçalves 76-rated (Sporting)

Pedro Gonçalves 76-rated (Sporting) CM: Adel Taarabt 77-rated (Benfica)

Adel Taarabt 77-rated (Benfica) CAM: Gabriel Pires 79-rated (Benfica)

Gabriel Pires 79-rated (Benfica) LW: Everton Soares 81-rated (Benfica)

Everton Soares 81-rated (Benfica) RW: Otávio Monteiro 80-rated (Porto)

Otávio Monteiro 80-rated (Porto) ST: Carlos Vinícius Morais 79-rated (Benfica)

81-rated squad

GK: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Matija Nastasić 77-rated (Schalke 04)

Matija Nastasić 77-rated (Schalke 04) CB: Bouna Sarr 77-rated (Bayern Munich)

Bouna Sarr 77-rated (Bayern Munich) CDM: Suat Serdar 78-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Suat Serdar 78-rated (Hertha Berlin) CDM: Christoph Kramer 78-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Christoph Kramer 78-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) LM: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) RM: Daniel Caligiuri 77-rated (Augsburg)

Daniel Caligiuri 77-rated (Augsburg) CAM: Julian Brandt 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Julian Brandt 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) ST: Wout Weghorst 81-rated (Wolfsburg)

Wout Weghorst 81-rated (Wolfsburg) ST: Alassane Plea 80-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

LOSC Lille

GK: Alessio Cragno 81-rated (Cagliari)

Alessio Cragno 81-rated (Cagliari) LB: Ismaily Gonçalves 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Ismaily Gonçalves 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk) CB: Pierluigi Gollini 79-rated (Atalanta)

Pierluigi Gollini 79-rated (Atalanta) CB: Elseid Hysaj 78-rated (Napoli)

Elseid Hysaj 78-rated (Napoli) RB: Davide Zappacosta 78-rated (Genoa)

Davide Zappacosta 78-rated (Genoa) CDM: Matias Vecino 80-rated (Internazionale)

Matias Vecino 80-rated (Internazionale) LM: Luiz Araújo 76-rated (Lille)

Luiz Araújo 76-rated (Lille) RM: Pedro Rodríguez 80-rated (Roma)

Pedro Rodríguez 80-rated (Roma) CAM: Stanislav Lobotka 78-rated (Napoli)

Stanislav Lobotka 78-rated (Napoli) CAM: Franck Ribéry 81-rated (Fiorentina)

Franck Ribéry 81-rated (Fiorentina) ST: Álvaro Morata 95-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Ligue 1