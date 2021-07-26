How to complete FUTTIES PL Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This pack only contains cards from TOTS, Path to Glory, Summer Stars, and FUT Birthday.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will give players the option to choose one out of four players who could be from the Team of the Season (TOTS), Path to Glory, Summer Stars, or FUT Birthday promos.

You can pack a great card from this SBC, such as Summer Stars Roberto Firmino 99-rated, Summer Stars Kevin de Bruyne 98-rated, or TOTS Bruno Fernandes 96-rated. But this is a loot box and it can end up offering you some cards that aren’t great at this stage in the game, like FUT Birthday Lucas Moura 89-rated or TOTS Wesley Fofana 89-rated.

If you want to complete the FUTTIES PL Player Pick SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum. This SBC costs around 165,000 FUT coins on console and is slightly more expensive on PC (around 200,000 FUT coins) if you build it from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUTTIES PL Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA.