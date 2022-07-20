How to complete FUTTIES November Favourite Cavaleiro SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to build two squads to get this card.

Ivan Cavaleiro from Fulham received a 93-rated FUTTIES Favorite version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on July 16. This special card is available for players who complete a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) as a reward.

FUTTIES Favorite-themed objectives celebrate the popular cards of specific months and offer an upgraded version of that card. EA chose to celebrate Cavaleiro’s 85-rated Squad Foundation version released back in November.

Compared to his 73-rated silver card, Cavaleiro’s skills were all greatly increased with this FUTTIES upgrade, such as his Shooting (+21), Passing (+21), Dribbling (+19), Defending (+17), Physical (+16), and Pace (+10).

You can boost Cavaleiro’s Physical (+5), Shooting (+5), and Pace (+3) by applying the hawk chemistry style. Doing so will maximize his Acceleration, Sprint Speed, Shot Power, and Long Shots.

If you are interested in getting this FUTTIES card, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Portugal and 84-rated Squad. The first squad needs to be 82-rated with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one Portuguese player. The second squad just requires an 84-rated team with 70 chemistry minimum.

These two squads won’t cost players much, this SBC is priced from around 73,800 to 76,500 FUT coins across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia. Any player who completes both squads will also receive a two rare gold players pack and a premium mixed players pack on top of the FUTTIES Cavaleiro card.

You’ll have until July 23 to get this special card. Here’s the cheapest solution at time of writing to complete the FUTTIES Ivan Cavaleiro SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Portugal

GK: 82-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

82-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club) LB: 82-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

82-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal) CB: 80-rated Marc Bartra (Real Betis)

80-rated Marc Bartra (Real Betis) CB: 83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP)

83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) RB: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) LM: 81-rated Darwin Machís (Granada)

81-rated Darwin Machís (Granada) CM: 82-rated Isco Suárez (Real Madrid)

82-rated Isco Suárez (Real Madrid) CM: 82-rated Palinha Gonçalves (Atalanta)

82-rated Palinha Gonçalves (Atalanta) RM: 81-rated Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP)

81-rated Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP) CF: 80-rated Borja Iglesias (Real Betis)

80-rated Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) ST: 81-rated Paco Alcácer (Villarreal)

84-rated Squad