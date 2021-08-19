How to complete FUTTIES New Transfer Messi SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 99-rated FUTTIES New Transfer version of Lionel Messi to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today, celebrating his move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain. This special card can be obtained after you complete 10 squad-building challenge (SBC) segments.

Messi left Barcelona after 21 years (including his time with the club’s youth team) to play with some of his Argentinian teammates, Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes, and to once again join forces with Neymar. He almost renewed his contract with the Catalonian soccer club, but Barcelona was unable to afford a new deal under LaLiga’s financial fair play rules.

This 99-rated FUTTIES New Transfer version of Messi is by far his best card in the game. EA upgraded all of his stats, including Physical (+25), Pace (+13), Defending (+9), Passing (+8), Shooting (+7), and Dribbling (+4), when you compare this card to the Argentinian star’s 93-rated gold version.

What makes this card better than any of Messi’s other cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is the fact that the devs upgraded his four-star skill moves to five stars, which will allow players to reproduce all the dribbling moves available in the game. EA also made Messi a center attacking midfielder (CAM) instead of labeling him as right-winger (RW). This will allow players to transform Messi into a striker (ST), center forward (CF), center midfielder (CM), and center defending midfielder (CDM) if they want to give him 10 chemistry points.

Now that Messi is on Paris Saint-Germain, you’ll have no trouble linking him with some of the best Argentinian cards in the game, such as the 97-rated Summer Stars Di María and 97-rated Path to Glory Paredes. These two players will offer Messi a perfect link, which means you don’t need to use any other Argentinian, Paris Saint-Germain, or Ligue 1 cards around him for chemistry.

This SBC costs around 1.5 million FUT coins on console and 1.6 million FUT coins on PC if you build it from scratch. It will expire on Sept. 30, at the end of the game cycle, so you’ll have plenty of time to craft cards and slowly work your way toward completing this card if you want to.

Here are all the segments that you need to complete to obtain FUTTIES New Transfer Messi. You’ll earn a tradeable pack every time you turn in a squad.

Segment Conditions Reward Ici c’est Paris 85-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at one Paris Saint-Germain player in it. Jumbo premium gold pack Argentina 86-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, plus one Argentinian player and one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card in it. Prime electrum players pack Ligue 1 87-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, plus one Ligue 1 player and one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card in it. Prime mixed players pack Top form 87-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card in it. Small rare gold players pack 88-rated squad 88-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card in it. Rare mixed players pack 89-rated squad 89-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card in it. Rare gold pack 90-rated squad 90-rated squad with 40 chemistry minimum. Rare electrum players pack 90-rated squad 90-rated squad with 40 chemistry minimum. Mega pack 91-rated squad 91-rated squad with 30 chemistry minimum Prime gold players pack 88-rated squad 88-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card in it. Premium gold players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUTTIES New Transfer Messi SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.

Ici c’est Paris

GK: Juan Musso 80-rated (Udinese)

Juan Musso 80-rated (Udinese) LB: Moise Kean 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Moise Kean 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Germán Pezzella 78-rated (Fiorentina)

Germán Pezzella 78-rated (Fiorentina) CB: Ştefan Radu 78-rated (Lazio)

Ştefan Radu 78-rated (Lazio) RB: Danilo da Silva 79-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Danilo da Silva 79-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: Matías Vecino 80-rated (Internazionale)

Matías Vecino 80-rated (Internazionale) CDM: Marco Parolo 79-rated (Lazio)

Marco Parolo 79-rated (Lazio) LM: Joakim Mæhle 94-rated (Atalanta)

Joakim Mæhle 94-rated (Atalanta) RM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 80-rated (Roma)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan 80-rated (Roma) CAM: Franck Ribéry 81-rated (Fiorentina)

Franck Ribéry 81-rated (Fiorentina) ST: Luis Muriel 93-rated (Atalanta)

Argentina

GK: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Diego Carlos 83-rated (Sevilla)

Diego Carlos 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Éder Militão 80-rated (Real Madrid)

Éder Militão 80-rated (Real Madrid) RB: Dani Carvajal 86-rated (Real Madrid)

Dani Carvajal 86-rated (Real Madrid) CDM: Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla)

Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla) LM: Ousmane Dembélé 83-rated (Barcelona)

Ousmane Dembélé 83-rated (Barcelona) CM: Philippe Coutinho 83-rated (Barcelona)

Philippe Coutinho 83-rated (Barcelona) CM: Casemiro 94-rated (Real Madrid)

Casemiro 94-rated (Real Madrid) RM: Luka Modrić 87-rated (Real Madrid)

Luka Modrić 87-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Karim Benzema 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Ligue 1

GK: Yann Sommer 94-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Yann Sommer 94-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) LB: Aleksandr Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale)

Aleksandr Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale) CB: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) CB: Denis Zakaria 91-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Denis Zakaria 91-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) RB: Walter Benítez 81-rated (OGC Nice)

Walter Benítez 81-rated (OGC Nice) CDM: Gianlugi Buffon 82-rated (Parma)

Gianlugi Buffon 82-rated (Parma) LM: Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale)

Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale) RM: Manuel Lazzari 81-rated (Lazio)

Manuel Lazzari 81-rated (Lazio) CAM: Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale)

Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale) ST: Ciro Immobile 87-rated (Lazio)

Ciro Immobile 87-rated (Lazio) ST: Josip Iličić 91-rated (Atalanta)

Top form

GK: Dean Henderson 80-rated (Manchester United)

Dean Henderson 80-rated (Manchester United) CB: Caner Erkin 89-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Caner Erkin 89-rated (Fenerbahçe) CB: Çaglar Söyüncü 80-rated (Leicester City)

Çaglar Söyüncü 80-rated (Leicester City) CB: John Stones 80-rated (Manchester City)

John Stones 80-rated (Manchester City) CDM: Tiemoué Bakayoko 79-rated (Chelsea)

Tiemoué Bakayoko 79-rated (Chelsea) CDM: Youri Tielemans 81-rated (Leicester City)

Youri Tielemans 81-rated (Leicester City) LM: Nani 93-rated (Orlando City)

Nani 93-rated (Orlando City) RM: Raphinha 81-rated (Leeds United)

Raphinha 81-rated (Leeds United) CAM: Joaquín Correa 81-rated (Lazio)

Joaquín Correa 81-rated (Lazio) ST: André Silva 91-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

André Silva 91-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) ST: Gianluca Lapadula 93-rated (Benevento)

88-rated squad

GK: Frederik Rønnow 76-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Frederik Rønnow 76-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) LB: Angeliño 90-rated (RB Leipzig)

Angeliño 90-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Martin Hinteregger 80-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Martin Hinteregger 80-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: Salif Sané 79-rated (Schalke 04)

Salif Sané 79-rated (Schalke 04) RB: Rafinha 79-rated (Olympiacos)

Rafinha 79-rated (Olympiacos) CDM: Moisés Magalhães 89-rated (Shandong Luneng)

Moisés Magalhães 89-rated (Shandong Luneng) CM: Thomas Delaney 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Thomas Delaney 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Oscar Emboaba 91-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar Emboaba 91-rated (Shanghai SIPG) LW: Lucas Biglia 91-rated (Fatih Karagümrük)

Lucas Biglia 91-rated (Fatih Karagümrük) RW: Davidson Pereira 90-rated (Alanyaspor)

Davidson Pereira 90-rated (Alanyaspor) ST: André Silva 91-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

89-rated squad

GK: Mattia Perin 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Mattia Perin 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LB: Aleksandr Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale)

Aleksandr Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale) CB: Manuel Neuer 95-rated (Bayern Munich)

Manuel Neuer 95-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Matthijs de Ligt 96-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Matthijs de Ligt 96-rated (Piemonte Calcio) RB: Gianlugi Buffon 82-rated (Parma)

Gianlugi Buffon 82-rated (Parma) CM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Al-Nassr)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Al-Nassr) CM: Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CM: Nahitan Nández 90-rated (Cagliari)

Nahitan Nández 90-rated (Cagliari) LF: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) RF: José Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina)

José Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina) ST: Gianluca Lapadula 93-rated (Benevento)

90-rated squad

GK: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés) LB: Kai Wagner 89-rated (Philadelphia Union)

Kai Wagner 89-rated (Philadelphia Union) CB: Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal)

Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal) CB: José Fonte 93-rated (Lille)

José Fonte 93-rated (Lille) RB: Yusuf Yazıcı 92-rated (Lille)

Yusuf Yazıcı 92-rated (Lille) CM: Andreas Christensen 93-rated (Chelsea)

Andreas Christensen 93-rated (Chelsea) CM: Marcel Sabitzer 92-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Sabitzer 92-rated (RB Leipzig) CM: Teun Koopmeiners 91-rated (AZ)

Teun Koopmeiners 91-rated (AZ) LW: Raúl Ruidíaz 90-rated (Seattle Sounders)

Raúl Ruidíaz 90-rated (Seattle Sounders) RW: Steven Berghuis 81-rated (Feyenoord)

Steven Berghuis 81-rated (Feyenoord) ST: Eran Zahavi 81-rated (PSV)

90-rated squad

GK: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés) LB: Kai Wagner 89-rated (Philadelphia Union)

Kai Wagner 89-rated (Philadelphia Union) CB: Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal)

Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal) CB: José Fonte 93-rated (Lille)

José Fonte 93-rated (Lille) RB: Yusuf Yazıcı 92-rated (Lille)

Yusuf Yazıcı 92-rated (Lille) LM: Mislav Oršić 90-rated (Dinamo Zagreb)

Mislav Oršić 90-rated (Dinamo Zagreb) CM: Rodrigo De Paul 93-rated (Udinese)

Rodrigo De Paul 93-rated (Udinese) CM: Teun Koopmeiners 91-rated (AZ)

Teun Koopmeiners 91-rated (AZ) RM: Steven Berghuis 81-rated (Feyenoord)

Steven Berghuis 81-rated (Feyenoord) ST: Claudio Bravo 92-rated (Real Betis)

Claudio Bravo 92-rated (Real Betis) ST: Eran Zahavi 81-rated (PSV)

91-rated squad

GK: Claudio Bravo 92-rated (Real Betis)

Claudio Bravo 92-rated (Real Betis) LB: Joakim Mæhle 94-rated (Atalanta)

Joakim Mæhle 94-rated (Atalanta) CB: Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal)

Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal) CB: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés) RB: Yuri Berchiche 89-rated (Sevilla)

Yuri Berchiche 89-rated (Sevilla) CDM: Rodrigo De Paul 93-rated (Udinese)

Rodrigo De Paul 93-rated (Udinese) CDM: Mário Gaspar 80-rated (Villarreal)

Mário Gaspar 80-rated (Villarreal) LM: Thomas Müller 94-rated (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Müller 94-rated (Bayern Munich) RM: Emiliano Buendía 91-rated (Norwich City)

Emiliano Buendía 91-rated (Norwich City) ST: Josef Martínez 94-rated (Atlanta United)

Josef Martínez 94-rated (Atlanta United) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

88-rated squad