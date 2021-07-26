How to complete FUTTIES New Transfer Hakimi SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is the first New Transfer version relesead during FUTTIES.

EA Sports added a 94-rated FUTTIES version of Achraf Hakimi from Paris Saint-Germain to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Hakimi’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. He’s the first player to receive a New Transfer version of the FUTTIES promo. This promotion celebrates the FIFA 21 cycle so far while still bringing new content, like these cards.

EA greatly increased all of Hakimi’s skills, including Shooting (+21), Passing, (+18), Physical (+13), Dribbling (+13), Defending (+8), and his Pace (+5), when you compare this new card to his 83-rated gold version.

He has great and balanced stats. All of his skills are rated 80 and above, including an amazing 99-rated Pace and 95-rated Dribbling. He also has four-star skill moves and weak foot. If you apply the sentinel chemistry style, you’ll increase his Defending (+8) and Physical (+4), which will maximize his Jumping stat.

This SBC costs around 101,200 FUT coins on PlayStation, 111,450 on Xbox, and 119,300 on PC. It can make strong links with incredible players like 99-rated Summer Stars Neymar, 98-rated FOF Path to Glory Verrati, 97-rated TOTS Mbappé, and 97-rated Summer Stars Di María.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in just an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Paris Saint-Germain. You’ll have until Aug. 2 to complete it and get this FUTTIES version of Hakimi.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FUTTIES Achraf Hakimi SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: