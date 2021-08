How to complete FUTTIES New Transfer Depay SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 94-rated FUTTIES version of Memphis Depay from Barcelona to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Depay’s third special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. He’s the second player to receive a New Transfer version of the FUTTIES promo. This promotion marks Depay’s move to FC Barcelona and FUTTIES promo celebrates the FIFA 21 cycle so far while still bringing new content, like these cards.

EA greatly upgraded all of Depay’s skills, including Passing (+16), Dribbling (+15), Physical (+15), Defending (+13), Shooting (+13), and Pace (+13), when you compare this new card to his 85-rated gold version.

He has incredibly high stats with all skills being 95 and above, except for his 45-rated Defending. He also has five-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot. If you apply the finisher chemistry style, you’ll increase his Shooting (+2) and Dribbling (+1), which will maximize his Positioning, Finishing, and Agility stats.

This SBC costs around 773,400 FUT coins on PlayStation, 804,100 on Xbox, and is a bit more expensive on PC (965,950 FUT coins). This card is fairly priced considering his stats and the strong links he can make with amazing players from Barcelona, such as 99-rated Summer Stars Messi, 97-rated Alba, and 96-rated Flashback Piqué.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in 11 squads: Gold Squad, Rare Gold Squad, 80-Rated Squad, 82-Rated Squads, 83-Rated Squad, Netherlands, Barcelona, Top Form, La Liga, 87-rated Squads, and 88-Rated Squad. You’ll have until Aug. 16 to complete these squads and get this FUTTIES version of Depay.

This number of squads is unusual for a FUTTIES SBC or any special promotion released by EA. Prime Icon Moments SBCs are the ones that tend to have more than six squads since they usually cost much more than the average special card and have almost two months to complete. FUTTIES SBCs, on the other hand, usually have had around three squads and one week to complete.

FUTTIES Depay has 11 squads and only six days to complete everything. Here are all the conditions you’ll need to meet to complete all of the FUTTIES Depay SBC squads:

Squad Conditions Gold Squad A team with 30 chemistry minimum. Rare Gold Squad 11 Gold players with 30 chemistry minimum. 80-Rated Squad 80-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum. 82-Rated Squad 82-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or TOTS player. 83-Rated Squad 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or TOTS player. Netherlands 82-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform or TOTS player, and one player from the Netherlands. Barcelona 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform or TOTS player, and one player from Barcelona. Top Form 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or TOTS player. La Liga 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform or TOTS player, and one player from LaLiga. 87-Rated Squad 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum. 88-Rated Squad 88-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FUTTIES Memphis Depay SBC right now and get his card, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Gold Squad

GK: Camilo Vargas 78-rated (Atlas)

Camilo Vargas 78-rated (Atlas) LB: Mattia De Sciglio 78-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Mattia De Sciglio 78-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Filip Novák 78-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Filip Novák 78-rated (Fenerbahçe) CB: Mehmet Çelik 77-rated (Lille)

Mehmet Çelik 77-rated (Lille) RB: Djibril Sidibé 78-rated (Monaco)

Djibril Sidibé 78-rated (Monaco) CM: Roberto Gagliardini 78-rated (Internazionale)

Roberto Gagliardini 78-rated (Internazionale) CM: Antonio Mirante 78-rated (Roma)

Antonio Mirante 78-rated (Roma) CM: Marcos Senesi 77-rated (Feyenoord)

Marcos Senesi 77-rated (Feyenoord) LF: Vincenzo Grifo 78-rated (Freiburg)

Vincenzo Grifo 78-rated (Freiburg) RF: Florian Niederlechner 76-rated (Augsburg)

Florian Niederlechner 76-rated (Augsburg) ST: Carlos Clerc 78-rated (Levante UD)

Rare Gold Squad

GK: Emmanuel Dennis 76-rated (Watford)

Emmanuel Dennis 76-rated (Watford) LB: Gaël Clichy 76-rated (Servette FC)

Gaël Clichy 76-rated (Servette FC) CB: Kévin Malcuit 78-rated (Napoli)

Kévin Malcuit 78-rated (Napoli) CB: Hans Hateboer 78-rated (Atalanta)

Hans Hateboer 78-rated (Atalanta) RB: Noussair Mazraoui 77-rated (Ajax)

Noussair Mazraoui 77-rated (Ajax) CM: Bafétimbi Gomis 80-rated (Al Hilal)

Bafétimbi Gomis 80-rated (Al Hilal) CM: Gonzalo Martínez 76-rated (Al Nassr)

Gonzalo Martínez 76-rated (Al Nassr) CM: Ben Pearson 75-rated (AFC Bournemouth)

Ben Pearson 75-rated (AFC Bournemouth) LW: Brian Lozano 76-rated (Santos Laguna)

Brian Lozano 76-rated (Santos Laguna) RW: Raúl García 80-rated (Athletic Club)

Raúl García 80-rated (Athletic Club) ST: Jonathan Rodríguez 78-rated (Cruz Azul)

80-Rated Squad

GK: Unai Simón 80-rated (Athletic Club)

Unai Simón 80-rated (Athletic Club) CB: Yeray López 80-rated (Athletic Club)

Yeray López 80-rated (Athletic Club) CB: Iñigo Martínez 80-rated (Athletic Club)

Iñigo Martínez 80-rated (Athletic Club) CB: Ander Capa 81-rated (Athletic Club)

Ander Capa 81-rated (Athletic Club) LM: Marco Asensio 82-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 82-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Daniel García 79-rated (Athletic Club)

Daniel García 79-rated (Athletic Club) CM: Tanguy Ndombele 80-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tanguy Ndombele 80-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) RM: Erik Lamela 80-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Erik Lamela 80-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) LF: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Club)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Club) RF: Emiliano Buendía 77-rated (Aston Villa)

Emiliano Buendía 77-rated (Aston Villa) ST: Llorente Torres 75-rated (Udinese)

82-Rated Squad

GK: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica) LB: Quincy Promes 82-rated (Spartak Moscow)

Quincy Promes 82-rated (Spartak Moscow) CB: Zouhair Feddal 78-rated (Sporting CP)

Zouhair Feddal 78-rated (Sporting CP) CB: Sebastián Coates 81-rated (Sporting CP)

Sebastián Coates 81-rated (Sporting CP) RB: Ricardo Esgaio 78-rated (Sporting CP)

Ricardo Esgaio 78-rated (Sporting CP) CDM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) LM: Sebastián Blanco 76-rated (Portland Timbers)

Sebastián Blanco 76-rated (Portland Timbers) RM: Diego Valeri 79-rated (Portland Timbers)

Diego Valeri 79-rated (Portland Timbers) CAM: Alejandro Pozuelo 79-rated (Toronto FC)

Alejandro Pozuelo 79-rated (Toronto FC) ST: Yimmi Chará 77-rated (Portland Timbers)

Yimmi Chará 77-rated (Portland Timbers) ST: Diego Rossi 92-rated (Los Angeles FC)

83-Rated Squad

GK: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica) LB: Domenico Criscito 78-rated (Genoa)

Domenico Criscito 78-rated (Genoa) CB: Sebastián Coates 81-rated (Sporting CP)

Sebastián Coates 81-rated (Sporting CP) CB: Alejandro Pozuelo 79-rated (Toronto FC)

Alejandro Pozuelo 79-rated (Toronto FC) RB: Luis Rodríguez 89-rated (Tigres)

Luis Rodríguez 89-rated (Tigres) CM: Gastón Ramírez 79-rated (Sampdoria)

Gastón Ramírez 79-rated (Sampdoria) CM: Jonathan dos Santos 82-rated (LA Galaxy)

Jonathan dos Santos 82-rated (LA Galaxy) CAM: Nicolás Lodeiro 82-rated (Seattle Sounders)

Nicolás Lodeiro 82-rated (Seattle Sounders) LW: Diego Laxalt 83-rated (Milan)

Diego Laxalt 83-rated (Milan) RW: Carlos Vela 84-rated (LAFC)

Carlos Vela 84-rated (LAFC) ST: Diego Rossi 92-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Netherlands

GK: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica) LB: Sebastián Coates 81-rated (Sporting CP)

Sebastián Coates 81-rated (Sporting CP) CB: Pepe Ferreira 81-rated (Porto)

Pepe Ferreira 81-rated (Porto) CB: Germán Barahona 77-rated (Granada)

Germán Barahona 77-rated (Granada) RB: Ricardo Esgaio 78-rated (Sporting CP)

Ricardo Esgaio 78-rated (Sporting CP) CM: Teun Koopmeiners 79-rated (AZ)

Teun Koopmeiners 79-rated (AZ) CM: Jonathan dos Santos 79-rated (LA Galaxy)

Jonathan dos Santos 79-rated (LA Galaxy) CM: João Palhinha 79-rated (Sporting CP)

João Palhinha 79-rated (Sporting CP) LW: Steven Berghuis 79-rated (Feyenoord)

Steven Berghuis 79-rated (Feyenoord) RW: Fernando Muslera 79-rated (Galatasaray)

Fernando Muslera 79-rated (Galatasaray) ST: Diego Rossi 92-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Barcelona

GK: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica) LB: Norberto Neto 82-rated (Barcelona)

Norberto Neto 82-rated (Barcelona) CB: Sebastián Coates 81-rated (Sporting CP)

Sebastián Coates 81-rated (Sporting CP) CB: Pepe Ferreira 81-rated (Porto)

Pepe Ferreira 81-rated (Porto) RB: Ricardo Esgaio 78-rated (Sporting CP)

Ricardo Esgaio 78-rated (Sporting CP) CDM: João Palhinha 78-rated (Sporting CP)

João Palhinha 78-rated (Sporting CP) CM: Sérgio Oliveira 78-rated (Porto)

Sérgio Oliveira 78-rated (Porto) CM: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami) LW: Carlos Vela 84-rated (LAFC)

Carlos Vela 84-rated (LAFC) RW: Cristian Espinoza 89-rated (SJ Earthquakes)

Cristian Espinoza 89-rated (SJ Earthquakes) ST: Mauro Arambarri 92-rated (Getafe)

Top Form

GK: Martin Dúbravka 83-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dúbravka 83-rated (Newcastle United) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Werder Bremen)

Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Werder Bremen) CB: Nathan Aké 79-rated (Manchester United)

Nathan Aké 79-rated (Manchester United) RB: Jonas Svensson 78-rated (AZ)

Jonas Svensson 78-rated (AZ) CDM: Kevin Kampl 81-rated (RB Leipzig)

Kevin Kampl 81-rated (RB Leipzig) CDM: Teun Koopmeiners 78-rated (AZ)

Teun Koopmeiners 78-rated (AZ) CAM: Florian Neuhaus 88-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Florian Neuhaus 88-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) LM: Serge Gnabry 88-rated (Bayern Munich)

Serge Gnabry 88-rated (Bayern Munich) RM: Steven Berghuis 89-rated (Feyenoord)

Steven Berghuis 89-rated (Feyenoord) ST: Patson Daka 88-rated (RB Salzburg)

La Liga

GK: Jordi Masip 81-rated (Real Valladolid)

Jordi Masip 81-rated (Real Valladolid) LB: Luka Jovic 81-rated (Real Madrid)

Luka Jovic 81-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Sebastián Coates 81-rated (Sporting CP)

Sebastián Coates 81-rated (Sporting CP) CB: Pepe Ferreira 81-rated (Porto)

Pepe Ferreira 81-rated (Porto) RB: André Almeida 81-rated (Benfica)

André Almeida 81-rated (Benfica) CDM: Florian Neuhaus 88-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Florian Neuhaus 88-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) LM: Cristian Espinoza 89-rated (SJ Earthquakes)

Cristian Espinoza 89-rated (SJ Earthquakes) RM: Carlos Vela 84-rated (LAFC)

Carlos Vela 84-rated (LAFC) CAM: Nicolás Lodeiro 81-rated (Seattle Sounders)

Nicolás Lodeiro 81-rated (Seattle Sounders) ST: Josef Martínez 81-rated (Atlanta United)

Josef Martínez 81-rated (Atlanta United) ST: Diego Rossi 92-rated (Los Angeles FC)

87-Rated Squad

GK: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica) LB: Simon Mignolet 81-rated (Club Brugge)

Simon Mignolet 81-rated (Club Brugge) CB: Sebastián Coates 81-rated (Sporting CP)

Sebastián Coates 81-rated (Sporting CP) CB: José Fonte 93-rated (Lille)

José Fonte 93-rated (Lille) RB: Arkadiusz Milik 81-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Arkadiusz Milik 81-rated (Olympique de Marseille) LM: Cristian Espinoza 89-rated (SJ Earthquakes)

Cristian Espinoza 89-rated (SJ Earthquakes) CM: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami) CM: Nicolás Lodeiro 81-rated (Seattle Sounders)

Nicolás Lodeiro 81-rated (Seattle Sounders) RM: Carlos Vela 84-rated (LAFC)

Carlos Vela 84-rated (LAFC) ST: Josef Martínez 81-rated (Atlanta United)

Josef Martínez 81-rated (Atlanta United) ST: Diego Rossi 92-rated (Los Angeles FC)

88-Rated Squad