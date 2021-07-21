How to complete FUTTIES Macheda Silver Stars’ objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is the first FUTTIES card you can get by completing Silver Stars objectives.

EA Sports added a 74-rated Festival of FUTTIES version of Federico Macheda from Panathinaikos to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

The Italian player is a part of the FUTTIES promotion and the Silver Stars, making this his first special version in the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. The FUTTIES promo commemorates the best of what was already released during this FIFA 21 cycle while still adding new content.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. Silver Stars Macheda’s objectives will be available until next Wednesday, July 28.

EA has generally increased all of Macheda’s skills, including Pace (+19), Shooting (+16), Dribbling (+15), Physical (+14), Passing (+12), and his Defending (+10), when compared to his 72-rated silver version.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released before this one, Macheda’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example. The objectives will be available until July 28 at 12pm CT.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn FUTTIES Federico Macheda Silver Stars.