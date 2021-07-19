How to complete FUTTIES Hidden Gems Miura SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

The Hidden Gems SBCs are a new segment on the FUTTIES promo.

EA Sports added a 93-rated FUTTIES Hidden Gem version of Kazuyoshi Miura from Yokohama FC to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Miura’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and the first Hidden Gem SBC to be released. This segment of the FUTTIES promo gives players who were overlooked during the FIFA 21 cycle a great upgrade.

EA gave a huge upgrade to Miura’s Pace (+65), Passing (+38), Physical (+37), Dribbling (+34), and Shooting (+33), but slightly boosted his Passing (+16) when you compare this new card to his 86-rated gold version.

He has great skills in general, with 96-rated Dribbling, 95-rated Shooting, and 90-rated Pace. He also has four-star skill moves and weak foot. If you apply the hawk chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+5), Physical (+5), and Shooting (+4), which will maximize his Finishing, Shot Power, and Long Shots.

You’ll spend around 55,300 FUT coins on Xbox and 69,150 FUT coins on PlayStation for this SBC. It’s a bit more expensive on PC (74,200) if you buy all the players required and build the squad from scratch.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in just an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum. You’ll have until July 26 to complete this squad and get this FUTTIES version of Miura.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FUTTIES Hidden Gems Kazuyoshi Miura SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: