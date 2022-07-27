How to complete FUTTIES Ferrán Torres SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete two squads to get this card.

Barcelona’s Ferran Torres received a 96-rated FUTTIES version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. You can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

The FUTTIES campaign marks the end of a FIFA cycle and every year has brought back cards from favorite promos. Torres has an 92-rated Future Stars version, but EA is celebrating his traits upgrade to Finesse Shot, Outside Foot Shot, and Flair Pass.

Torres’ Passing (+18), Pace (+17), Physical (+15), Dribbling (+15), Shooting (+13), and Defending (+12) were greatly upgraded if you compare this FUTTIES version to his original 82-rated gold card. The increase left his skills ratings ranging from 81 to 99, except for his 47-rated Defending.

You can further boost Torres’ Physical (+5), Shooting (+5), and Dribbling (+2) by applying the marksman chemistry style if you use this card in your team. It will maximize several of his stats, such as his Finishing, Long Shots, Jumping, and Ball Control.

If you are interested in getting this FUTTIES card, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Spain and LaLiga; The first segment asks for an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry style and at least one Spanish player. The second one must be an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry, no less than a TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from LaLiga.

It will cost players from around 116,050 to 133,150 FUT coins across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia. Those who complete both squads will also receive a small electrum players pack and a premium electrum players pack.

You’ll have until Aug. 3 to get this special card. Here’s the cheapest solution at the time of writing to complete the FUTTIES Ferran Torres SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Spain

GK: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) LB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) CB: 82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich)

82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich) CB: 82-rated Jérôme Boateng (Lyon)

82-rated Jérôme Boateng (Lyon) RB: 83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco)

83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco) CM: 81-rated Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig)

81-rated Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) CM: 83-rated Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) CM: 82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach)

82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach) LW: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) RW: 83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim) ST: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

LaLiga