How to complete FUTTIES Favourite Bruno Peres SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 95-rated FUTTIES version of Bruno Peres from Trabzonspor to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Bruno’s second special card in this FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. This is a FUTTIES November Favorite SBC, a segment of the promo that will award players themed around a specific month. In this case, it’s meant to celebrate his 88-rated Road to the Finals (RTTF) version that he got last November.

EA greatly upgraded all of Bruno’s skills, including Passing (+25), Defending (+24), Dribbling (+22), Physical (+21), Shooting (+19), and Pace (+11) when you compare this new card to his 77-rated gold version.

He has balanced stats with all skills being 83-rated and above. He also has four-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot. If you apply the backbone chemistry style, you’ll increase his Physical (+5), Passing (+3), and Defending (+3), which will maximize his Interception, Jumping, and Long Passing stats.

This SBC costs around 137,100 FUT coins on PlayStation, 168,750 on Xbox, and 165,000 on PC. This card is fairly priced considering his stats and the strong links it can make with amazing and legendary Brazilian players.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Tor Form and Brazil. You’ll have until July 30 to complete these squads and get this FUTTIES version of Bruno Peres.

The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or TOTS version player. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS version player, and at least one player from Brazil.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FUTTIES November Favourite SBC right now and get FUTTIE Bruno Peres, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Top Form

GK: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica) LB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Sebástian Coates 81-rated (Sporting CP)

Sebástian Coates 81-rated (Sporting CP) RB: Guillermo Maripán 84-rated (Monaco)

Guillermo Maripán 84-rated (Monaco) CM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CM: Jonathan Vieira 81-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Jonathan Vieira 81-rated (Beijing Guoan) CM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guouan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guouan) LW: Rafa Silva 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa Silva 83-rated (Benfica) RW: Hulk 80-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Hulk 80-rated (Shanghai SIPG) ST: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Brazil