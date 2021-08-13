How to complete FUTTIES Favorite Smalling SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have until next week to complete this SBC and get the card.

EA Sports added a 96-rated FUTTIES version of Chris Smalling from Roma to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Smalling’s second special card in this FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. This FUTTIES Favorite SBC grants players an upgraded version themed around a specific month. In this case, it celebrates the What If version he got at the end of February.

EA greatly upgraded all of Smalling’s skills, including Dribbling (+24), Passing (+23), Pace (+22), Physical (+16), Defending (+14), and Shooting (+14), though his Defending (+14) when you compare this new card to his 79-rated gold version.

He has high stats, with all skills being 83 and above except for his 60-rated Defending. He also has three-star skill moves and weak foot. If you apply the shadow chemistry style, you’ll increase his pace (+7) and Defending (+4), which will maximize several of his stats, such as his Sprint Speed, Interception, and Heading Accuracy.

This SBC costs around 272,750 FUT coins on PlayStation, 278,350 on Xbox, and 332,600 on PC. This card seems to have a fair price considering his stats and the strong links he can make with amazing players from Roma and legendary English players.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in three squads: Serie A TIM, England, and 87-Rated Squad. You’ll have until Aug. 20 to complete these squads and get this FUTTIES version of Smalling.

The first segment requires an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Serie A. The second one asks for an 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS card, and at least one English player. The third and last one needs to be an 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUTTIES March SBC right now and get FUTTIES Chris Smalling, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Serie A TIM

GK: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) LB: Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Sevilla)

Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia)

Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia) CB: Felipe Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Felipe Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Mike Maignan 82-rated (Milan)

Mike Maignan 82-rated (Milan) CDM: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Arsenal)

Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Arsenal) CDM: Koke 85-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Koke 85-rated (Atlético Madrid) CM: Dani Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal)

Dani Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal) LW: Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad) RW: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)

England

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 86-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 86-rated (Torino) LB: Adrian Mierzejewski 88-rated (Shanghai Shenhua)

Adrian Mierzejewski 88-rated (Shanghai Shenhua) CB: Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético Madrid) CB: Milan Škriniar 85-rated (Internazionale)

Milan Škriniar 85-rated (Internazionale) RB: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) CM: Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale) CM: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 85-rated (Lazio)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 85-rated (Lazio) CM: Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale)

Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale) CAM: Christian Eriksen 85-rated (Internazionale)

Christian Eriksen 85-rated (Internazionale) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan) ST: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)

87-rated Squad