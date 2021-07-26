How to complete FUTTIES Favorite Marquinhos SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete three squads to get this card.

EA Sports added a 95-rated FUTTIES version of Marcos “Marquinhos” Corrêa from Paris Saint-Germain to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Marquinhos’ fourth special card in this FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. This FUTTIES Favorite SBC grants players an upgraded version themed around a specific month. In this case, it’s to celebrate his FUT Freeze version he got last December.

EA massively upgraded Marquinhos’ Shooting (+45), Dribbling (+22), Pace (+21), and Passing (+21), while still greatly increasing his Physical (+15) and Defending (+10) when you compare this new card to his 85-rated gold version.

He has great and balanced stats with all skills being 86 and above. He also has four-star skill moves and weak foot. If you apply the anchor chemistry style, you’ll increase his Physical (+5), Pace (+4), and Defending (+2), which will maximize his Sprint Speed, Strength, and Aggression stats.

This SBC costs around 387,400 FUT coins on PlayStation, 406,650 on Xbox, and is a bit more expensive on PC (452,050 FUT coins). This card is fairly priced considering his stats and the strong links he can make with amazing and legendary Brazilian players.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in three squads: Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1, and Brazil. You’ll have until July 31 to complete these squads and get this FUTTIES version of Marquinhos.

The first solution requires an 84-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS version player, and at least one player from Paris Saint-Germain. The second one asks for an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS version player, and at least one player from Conforama. The third segment needs to be an 87-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Brazil.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FUTTIES December Favourite SBC right now and get FUTTIE Marquinhos Corrêa, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Paris Saint-Germain

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan)

Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan) LB: Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale)

Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale) CB: Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari)

Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari) CB: Simon Kjær 85-rated (Milan)

Simon Kjær 85-rated (Milan) RB: Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale)

Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale) CAM: Luis Alberto 85-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 85-rated (Lazio) RM: Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale)

Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale) LM: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)

Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale) ST: Lautaro Martínez 84-rated (Internazionale)

Ligue 1

GK: Keylor Navas 88-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Keylor Navas 88-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: Alex Sandro 86-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Alex Sandro 86-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Marquinhos 89-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marquinhos 89-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Mauro Icardi 85-rated (Inter Miami)

Mauro Icardi 85-rated (Inter Miami) RB: Florian Thauvin 89-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Florian Thauvin 89-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CDM: Danilo Pereira 85-rated (Leicester City)

Danilo Pereira 85-rated (Leicester City) CM: Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CM: Fabian Ruíz 82-rated (Napoli)

Fabian Ruíz 82-rated (Napoli) LW: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) RW: José Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina)

José Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Brazil