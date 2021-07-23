How to complete FUTTIES Dynamic Duo Rowe and Nketiah’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You can get two cards by completing a set of five tasks.

EA Sports added a FUTTIES version of Emile Rowe and Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team through the FUTTIES Dynamic Duo set of objectives today.

Nketiah got a 92-rated FUTTIES Dynamic Duo version and Rowe received a 94-rated one, which you can receive after completing a set of five objectives. The FUTTIES promo celebrates the best of what was already released during this FIFA 21 cycle while still adding new content.

EA has mainly increased Nketiah’s Passing (+31), Shooting (+24), and Physical (+23) when compared to his 71-rated silver version. This striker has four-star skills move and weak foot and can have his Pace and Shooting further increased if you apply the hunter chemistry style.

Rowe got a great upgrade to all of his skills, including Physical (+33), Passing (+30), Shooting (+28), Dribbling (+25), Defending (+24), and Pace (19) when compared this FUTTIES version to his 69-rated silver one. He also has four-star skills moves and weak foot. If you apply the marksman chemistry style, you’ll boost his Shooting (+6), Physical (+5), and Defending (+1).

This set of objectives is different than usual but is similar to the progression type of objectives. You’ll receive FUTTIES Nketiah after you complete the first three objectives. You’ll have to use this version of Nketian to complete the next two objectives to receive FUTTIES Rowe. Aside from the two FUTTIES cards, you’ll also get one gold pack, a premium gold pack, one emall electrum players pack, and an electrum players pack.

All of the FUTTIES Dynamic Duo objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Potential. You’ll only have to win matches to complete one of the tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to finish every objective.

You’ll have one week, until July 30, to complete all of FUTTIES Dynamic Duo objectives and earn the FUTTIES Eddie Nketiah and Emile Rowe. Here are the objectives you’ll need to complete to earn FUTTIES Dynamic Duo.