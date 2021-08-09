How to complete FUTTIES Curtis Jones SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 94-rated FUTTIES version of Curtis Jones from Liverpool to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Saturday, Aug. 7. This item is obtainable after you complete a set of three squad-building challenges (SBCs).

This special card celebrates Jones’ 88-rated Future Stars version, which was a popular item in February when it was introduced. EA upgraded all of Jones’ stats when you compare this FUTTIES card with his Future Stars’ center midfielder one, including Dribbling (+11), Pace (+7), Defending (+7), Shooting (+5), Passing (+4), and Physical (+4). Jones is originally a bronze 64-rated player, so he’s received two major upgrades throughout the game cycle.

You can further enhance FUTTIES Jones’ abilities if you apply the anchor or shadow chemistry style. The first option will upgrade his Pace, Defending, and Physical, while the latter focuses only on Pace and Defending. This card, however, can theoretically play anywhere in the field apart from goalkeeper, so if you want to play him as a center-attacking midfielder or striker, you might as well give him the hawk chemistry style, which will boost his Pace, Shooting, and Physical.

This SBC costs around 156,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 175,000 FUT coins on Xbox, and 188,000 FUT coins on PC. It will be available until next Saturday, Aug. 14.

You’ll have to turn in three segments if you want to obtain FUTTIES Jones. The first is an 81-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum plus one Liverpool player in it, while the second solution asks for an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum plus one Premier League player and one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) player in it. The final segment requires an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum plus one English player in it.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUTTIES Jones SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.

Liverpool

GK: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City) LB : Enda Stevens 78-rated (Sheffield United)

: Enda Stevens 78-rated (Sheffield United) CB : Lewis Dunk 78-rated (Brighton & Hove Albion)

: Lewis Dunk 78-rated (Brighton & Hove Albion) CB : Vladimír Coufal 78-rated (West Ham United)

: Vladimír Coufal 78-rated (West Ham United) RB : César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea)

: César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea) CDM : Ashley Westwood 78-rated (Burnley)

: Ashley Westwood 78-rated (Burnley) CDM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CM : Leandro Trossard 78-rated (Brighton & Hove Albion)

: Leandro Trossard 78-rated (Brighton & Hove Albion) LW : Nathan Redmond 78-rated (Southampton FC)

: Nathan Redmond 78-rated (Southampton FC) RW: Xherdan Shaqiri 81-rated (Liverpool)

Xherdan Shaqiri 81-rated (Liverpool) ST: Chris Wood 78-rated (Burnley)

Premier League

GK: Martin Dubravka 83-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dubravka 83-rated (Newcastle United) LB: Aaron Cresswell 77-rated (West Ham United)

Aaron Cresswell 77-rated (West Ham United) CB: Branislav Ivanović 78-rated (West Bromwich)

Branislav Ivanović 78-rated (West Bromwich) CB: Issa Diop 77-rated (West Ham United)

Issa Diop 77-rated (West Ham United) RB: Djibril Sidibé 78-rated (AS Monaco)

Djibril Sidibé 78-rated (AS Monaco) CDM: Lucas Torreira 81-rated (Arsenal)

Lucas Torreira 81-rated (Arsenal) CDM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) CAM: Leonardo Fernández 76-rated (Tigres)

Leonardo Fernández 76-rated (Tigres) CAM Mauricio Pereyra 76-rated (Orlando City)

Mauricio Pereyra 76-rated (Orlando City) CAM: Nicolás Lodeiro 89-rated (Seattle Sounders)

Nicolás Lodeiro 89-rated (Seattle Sounders) ST: Diego Rossi 92-rated (Los Angeles FC)

England