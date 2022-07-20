How to complete FUTTIES Coman SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Complete one squad and you get the card.

The FUTTIES campaign marks the end of a FIFA cycle and every year has brought back cards from favorite promos. Coman has an 89-rated Winter Wildcards version, but EA is celebrating his traits upgrade to Finesse Shot, Flair, and Flair Pass.

Coman’s Physical (+22), Shooting (+18), Passing (+17), Dribbling (+10), Defending (+8), and Pace (+6) were greatly upgraded if you compare this FUTTIES version to his original 86-rated gold card. The increase left his skills ratings ranging from 82 to 99, except for his 38-rated Defending.

You can boost Coman’s Physical (+5), Shooting (+4), and Dribbling (+1) by applying the marksman chemistry style if you use this card in your team. It will maximize his Reactions, Ball Control, Finishing, and Long Shots.

If you are interested in getting this FUTTIES card, you’ll have to turn in an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry style and it must have at least one Bundesliga player. It will cost players from around 114,750 to 121,750 FUT coins across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia.

You’ll have until July 27 to get this special card. Here’s the cheapest solution at the time of writing to complete the FUTTIES Kingsley Coman SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: