How to complete FUTTIES Casemiro’s set of objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA added a 94-rated FUTTIES version of Carlos Casemiro from Real Madrid to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. You can get this card by completing a set of themed objectives in the game.

The FUTTIES campaign marks the end of a FIFA cycle. Every year, it brings back cards from popular promos. Casemiro has an 90-rated Rulebreaker version that was released in October.

🛑 New Summer Tokens (16/50)

🇫🇷 Waniss Taïbi (Store)

🇮🇪 Dominic Bernard (Casemiro SBC)



Summer Swaps 2 Trackerhttps://t.co/PFff7exwqH pic.twitter.com/yHg9LngFhK — FIFAUTeam (@FIFAUTeam) August 5, 2022

Compared to his 89-rated original gold version, however, Casemiro’s Pace (+25) received a massive upgrade while his Shooting (+18), Passing (+17), Dribbling (+17), Defending (+9), and Physical (+6) got a milder increase for this FUTTIES card.

You’ll have to fulfill all of the objectives in the Squad Battles or the Rivals mode, depending on which you prefer. This set will expire after a week, so you have until Aug. 12 to complete every task and receive FUTTIES Casemiro.

Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn FUTTIES Carlos Casemiro in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: