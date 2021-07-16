How to complete FUTTIES Carvajal SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

He won the vote against Manolas and got the upgrade.

EA Sports added a 95-rated Festival of FUTball (FOF) Summer Stars version of Daniel Carvajal from Real Madrid to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Carvajal’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team if you disregard his FUTTIE Nominee version, which didn’t change any of his stats. Players had to vote between an 86-rated Carvajal and 83-rated Manolas two days ago to decide who would receive an overall upgrade—and Carvajal won.

EA mainly boosted Carjaval’s Shooting (+38) but still generally upgraded his Passing (+15), Pace (+17), Dribbling (+15), Physical (+7), and his Defending (+2) when you compare this new card to his 86-rated gold version.

He has great and balanced stats with all skills being 84 and above. He also has four-star skill moves and weak foot. If you apply the anchor chemistry style, you’ll increase his Defending (+7), Physical (+6), and Pace (+2), which will maximize all of his Pace stats: Acceleration and Sprint Speed.

This is an untradable card, but it can be used as fodder and make perfect links with great cards such as 98-rated Premium Ramos, 92-rated TOTS Vázquez, and 90-rated RTTF Isco. If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Real Madrid and La Liga. You’ll have until July 23 to complete these squads and get this FUTTIES version of Carvajal.

The first solution requires an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Real Madrid. The second one asks for an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from LaLiga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FUTTIES Daniel Carvajal SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Real Madrid

GK: Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Real Madrid) LB: Marcelo da Silva 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Marcelo da Silva 83-rated (Real Madrid) CB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)

José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid) CB: Felipe Augusto de Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Felipe Augusto de Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: esús Navas 84-rated (Sevilla)

esús Navas 84-rated (Sevilla) CDM: Lucas Torreira 81-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Lucas Torreira 81-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CM: Héctor Herrera 81-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Héctor Herrera 81-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CM: Ivan Rakitić 82-rated (Sevilla)

Ivan Rakitić 82-rated (Sevilla) LW: Vinícius Júnior 80-rated (Real Madrid)

Vinícius Júnior 80-rated (Real Madrid) RW: Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad) ST: Isco Suárez 84-rated (Real Madrid)

La Liga