How to complete FUTTIES Bellerín’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have to do four tasks to get this great card.

EA Sports added a 95-rated FUTTIES version of Héctor Bellerín from Arsenal to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is Bellerín’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA boosted his Physical (+24), Passing (+24), Dribbling (+20), Defending (+15), Pace (+12), and Shooting (+9) when you compare this FUTTIES version to his 80-rated gold one.

You can further increase his Defending (+4), Physical (+3), and Passing (+2) by applying the backbone chemistry style, which will maximize several of his skills, such as his Vision, Interception, and Jumping. The devs also gave him a four-star weak foot and three-star skill moves.

All of FUTTIES Bellerín’s objectives can be completed in either Squad Battles or Division Rivals, depending on your preference. There are four objectives in total and only one of them requires you to win the match. You’ll have until next Friday, Sept. 1 at 12pm CT to complete them and get the card.

Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn FUTTIES Héctor Bellerín.