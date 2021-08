How to complete FUTTIES Aubameyang SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 96-rated FUTTIES version of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is obtainable after you complete segments for 10 squad-building challenges (SBC).

Aubameyang received this 96-rated card because he won one of the latest FUTTIES votings. The Gabonese star didn’t gain too many special cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and his only promo card until this day was his 92-rated UEFA Europa League (UEL) Road to the Final (RTTF) card. EA upgraded all of Aubameyang’s stats when you compare this FUTTIES card with his UEL RTTF one, including Physical (+10), Defending (+5), Dribbling (+4), Shooting (+4), Passing (+1), and Pace (+1).

Screengrab via FUTBIN

The devs also upgraded both his weak foot and skill moves to five-star, which means he’s capable of doing all the dribbling tricks available and scoring goals with any of his legs. If you want to enhance Aubameyang’s abilities in FUTTIES, you have a couple of intelligent choices. You can either give him the finisher chemistry style, which will maximize his Shot Power and Agility, or go with the engine chemistry style and have a smaller boost on Dribbling but a considerable upgrade on his Passing stats.

This SBC costs around 707,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 758,000 FUT coins on Xbox, and 886,000 FUT coins on PC, if you buy all the cards we have listed for the solutions. It’ll only expire on Aug. 27, so you have plenty of time to craft the cards at your own pace.

Here are all the segments that you need to complete to obtain FUTTIES Aubameyang. All of them will reward you with a tradeable pack.

Segment Conditions Reward Gold squad 11 gold players with 30 chemistry minimum. Two players pack Rare gold squad 11 rare gold players with 30 chemistry minimum. Two players pack 80-rated squad 80-rated squad with 80 team chemistry minimum. Small electrum players pack 81-rated squad 81-rated squad with 80 team chemistry minimum. Small gold players pack 82-rated squad 82-rated squad with 75 team chemistry minimum. Mixed players pack Arsenal 84-rated squad with 70 team chemistry minimum and at least one Arsenal player in it. Small prime gold players pack Premier League 85-rated squad with 65 team chemistry minimum and at least one Premier League player in it. Prime mixed players pack Top form 86-rated squad with 60 team chemistry minimum and at least one Inform of Team of the Season (TOTS) card in it. Prime electrum players pack 87-rated squad 87-rated squad with 55 team chemistry minimum and at least one Inform of Team of the Season (TOTS) card in it. Small rare gold players pack 88-rated squad 88-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum. Rare mixed players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUTTIES Aumbayeang SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.

Gold squad

GK: Jesper Hansen 75-rated (FC Midtjylland)

Jesper Hansen 75-rated (FC Midtjylland) CB: José Corona 75-rated (Cruz Azul)

José Corona 75-rated (Cruz Azul) CB: Carlos Rodríguez 75-rated (Rayados)

Carlos Rodríguez 75-rated (Rayados) CB: Paweł Kieszek 75-rated (Rio Ave)

Paweł Kieszek 75-rated (Rio Ave) LM: Sebastián Córdova 75-rated (América)

Sebastián Córdova 75-rated (América) CM: Marouane Fellaini 75-rated (Shandong Luneng)

Marouane Fellaini 75-rated (Shandong Luneng) CM: Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe 76-rated (KAA Gent)

Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe 76-rated (KAA Gent) RM: Jakub Błaszczykowski 75-rated (Wisla Kraków)

Jakub Błaszczykowski 75-rated (Wisla Kraków) LF: Miralem Sulejmani 76-rated (BSC Young Boys)

Miralem Sulejmani 76-rated (BSC Young Boys) RF: Haris Seferovic 75-rated (Benfica)

Haris Seferovic 75-rated (Benfica) ST: Ola Toivonen 75-rated (Malmö FF)

Rare gold squad

GK: Ibai Gómez 79-rated (Sevilla)

Ibai Gómez 79-rated (Sevilla) LB: Kévin Malcuit 78-rated (Napoli)

Kévin Malcuit 78-rated (Napoli) CB: Bryan Cristante 78-rated (Roma)

Bryan Cristante 78-rated (Roma) CB: Bernard Duarte 78-rated (Everton)

Bernard Duarte 78-rated (Everton) RB: Rafinha 79-rated (Olympiacos)

Rafinha 79-rated (Olympiacos) CDM: Matias Vecino 80-rated (Internazionale)

Matias Vecino 80-rated (Internazionale) CDM: Sandro Tonali 77-rated (Brescia)

Sandro Tonali 77-rated (Brescia) CAM: Georges-Kévin Nkoudou 75-rated (Beşiktaş)

Georges-Kévin Nkoudou 75-rated (Beşiktaş) CAM: Rodolfo Pizarro 76-rated (Inter Miami)

Rodolfo Pizarro 76-rated (Inter Miami) ST: Adam Marušic 77-rated (Lazio)

Adam Marušic 77-rated (Lazio) ST: Javier Hernández 78-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy)

80-rated squad

GK: Jonas Omlin 77-rated (Montpellier)

Jonas Omlin 77-rated (Montpellier) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon) CB: Alexander Djiku 77-rated (Strasbourg)

Alexander Djiku 77-rated (Strasbourg) RB: Benjamin Pavard 81-rated (Bayern Münich)

Benjamin Pavard 81-rated (Bayern Münich) CDM: Sebastian Rudy 77-rated (Hoffenheim)

Sebastian Rudy 77-rated (Hoffenheim) LM: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CM: Nadiem Amiri 77-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Nadiem Amiri 77-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CM: Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin)

Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin) RM: Renato Steffen 78-rated (Wolfsburg)

Renato Steffen 78-rated (Wolfsburg) ST: Kevin-Prince Boateng 78-rated (Hertha Berlin)

81-rated squad

GK: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LB: Ramy Bensebaini 79-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Ramy Bensebaini 79-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Martin Hinteregger 80-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Martin Hinteregger 80-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: Łukasz Piszczek 80-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Łukasz Piszczek 80-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RB: Thomas Meunier 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Thomas Meunier 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LM: Moussa Diaby 81-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Moussa Diaby 81-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CM: Kevin Kampl 81-rated (RB Leipzig)

Kevin Kampl 81-rated (RB Leipzig) CM: Julian Baumgartlinger 77-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Julian Baumgartlinger 77-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RM: Karim Bellarabi 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Karim Bellarabi 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CF: Alassane Plea 80-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Alassane Plea 80-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) ST: Wout Weghorst 81-rated (Wolfsburg)

82-rated squad

GK: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Martin Hinteregger 80-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Martin Hinteregger 80-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: Łukasz Piszczek 80-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Łukasz Piszczek 80-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Niklas Süle 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Niklas Süle 84-rated (Bayern Munich) CDM: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig) LM: Moussa Diaby 81-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Moussa Diaby 81-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RM: Renato Steffen 78-rated (Wolfsburg)

Renato Steffen 78-rated (Wolfsburg) CAM: Christopher Nkunku 80-rated (RB Leipzig)

Christopher Nkunku 80-rated (RB Leipzig) ST: Andrej Kramarić 82-rated (Hoffenheim)

Andrej Kramarić 82-rated (Hoffenheim) ST: Ihlas Bebou 83-rated (Hoffenheim)

Arsenal

GK: Keylor Navas 94-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Keylor Navas 94-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: Joakim Mæhle 94-rated (Atalanta)

Joakim Mæhle 94-rated (Atalanta) CB: Abdou Diallo 78-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Abdou Diallo 78-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Mathieu Debuchy 78-rated (AS Saint-Éttiene)

Mathieu Debuchy 78-rated (AS Saint-Éttiene) RB: Laurent Koscielny 79-rated (Bordeaux)

Laurent Koscielny 79-rated (Bordeaux) CDM: Lucas Torreira 82-rated (Arsenal)

Lucas Torreira 82-rated (Arsenal) CDM: Pierre Lees-Melou 78-rated (OGC Nice)

Pierre Lees-Melou 78-rated (OGC Nice) CAM: Wissam Ben Yedder 84-rated (AS Monaco)

Wissam Ben Yedder 84-rated (AS Monaco) CAM: Florent Mollet 78-rated (Montpellier)

Florent Mollet 78-rated (Montpellier) CAM: Téji Savanier 78-rated (Montpellier)

Téji Savanier 78-rated (Montpellier) ST: Gaëtan Laborde 76-rated (Montpellier)

Premier League

GK: Dean Henderson 80-rated (Manchester United)

Dean Henderson 80-rated (Manchester United) LB: Joakim Mæhle 94-rated (Atalanta)

Joakim Mæhle 94-rated (Atalanta) CB: Juan Mata 79-rated (Manchester United

Juan Mata 79-rated (Manchester United CB: N’Golo Kanté 88-rated (Chelsea)

N’Golo Kanté 88-rated (Chelsea) RB: Carlos Bravo 92-rated (Real Bétis)

Carlos Bravo 92-rated (Real Bétis) CDM: Ruben Loftus-Cheek 78-rated (Chelsea)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek 78-rated (Chelsea) CM: Ross Barkley 78-rated (Chelsea)

Ross Barkley 78-rated (Chelsea) CM: Conor Coady 79-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Conor Coady 79-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) LW: Pablo Fornals 79-rated (West Ham United)

Pablo Fornals 79-rated (West Ham United) RW: Riyad Mahrez 85-rated (Manchester City)

Riyad Mahrez 85-rated (Manchester City) ST: Oliver Giroud 79-rated (Chelsea)

Top form

GK: Keylor Navas 94-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Keylor Navas 94-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: Joakim Mæhle 94-rated (Atalanta)

Joakim Mæhle 94-rated (Atalanta) CB: Presnel Kimpembe 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Presnel Kimpembe 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Pablo Sarabia 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pablo Sarabia 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) RB: Jesús Navas 91-rated (Sevilla)

Jesús Navas 91-rated (Sevilla) CDM: Boubacar Kamara 79-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Boubacar Kamara 79-rated (Olympique de Marseille) LM: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) RM: Djibril Sidibé 78-rated (AS Monaco)

Djibril Sidibé 78-rated (AS Monaco) CAM: Téji Savanier 78-rated (Montpellier)

Téji Savanier 78-rated (Montpellier) ST: Kevin Volland 81-rated (AS Monaco)

Kevin Volland 81-rated (AS Monaco) ST: Wissam Ben Yedder 84-rated (AS Monaco)

87-rated squad

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) LB: Álex Moreno 77-rated (Real Bétis)

Álex Moreno 77-rated (Real Bétis) CB: Joakim Mæhle 94-rated (Atalanta)

Joakim Mæhle 94-rated (Atalanta) CB: Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio) RB: Kévin Malcuit 78-rated (Napoli)

Kévin Malcuit 78-rated (Napoli) LM: Claudio Bravo 92-rated (Real Bétis)

Claudio Bravo 92-rated (Real Bétis) CM: Manuel Locatelli 78-rated (Sassuolo)

Manuel Locatelli 78-rated (Sassuolo) CM: Federico Bernardeschi 80-rated (Piemonte Clacio)

Federico Bernardeschi 80-rated (Piemonte Clacio) RM: Romain Alessandrini 92-rated (Qingdao Huanghai)

Romain Alessandrini 92-rated (Qingdao Huanghai) ST: Mattia Perin 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Mattia Perin 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) ST: Ciro Immobile 87-rated (Lazio)

88-rated squad