How to complete FUTTIES Adama’s progression objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

If you complete every task, you'll get three versions of Adama.

EA Sports added two FUTTIES versions of Adama Traoré from Wolverhampton Wanderers to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

Adama got a 92-rated and 95-rated FUTTIES version in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today and already had a FUT Birthday and a FUT Freeze card. The FUTTIES promo celebrates the best of what was already released during this FIFA 21 cycle while still adding new content.

EA mainly increased Adama’s Shooting (+25), Passing (+18), and Physical (+12) skills for his 92-rated version when compared to his 79-rated gold version. His 95-rated version is only slightly different than the 92-rated one.

The 95-rated has incredibly high skill stats, such as his 99-rated Pace, 96-rated Dribbling, 95-rated Shooting and Physical, and 90-rated Passing.

This set of objectives is different than usual, however. Players will receive three cards if they complete the whole set of 11 objectives. After you complete the first three objectives, you’ll earn Adama’s 89-rated FUT Birthday version, which you’ll have to use for the next three objectives.

If you complete them, you’ll then receive the 92-rated FUTTIES Adama card. You’ll have to use this card for the next four objectives and use any version of Adama for the last objective to finally earn the 95-rated FUTTIES card.

All of FUTTIES Adama’s objectives have to be completed in the Squad Battles mode. You’ll only have to win matches to complete one of these tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to finish every objective.

You’ll have a whole month, until Aug. 27, to complete all of FUTTIES Adama’s objectives .