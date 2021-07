How to complete FUTTEIS James SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete six squads to get this card.

EA Sports added a 95-rated FUTTIES version of Daniel James from Manchester United to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is James’ second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team if you disregard his FUTTIE Nominee version, which didn’t change any of his stats. Players had to vote between a 77-rated James and 76-rated Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa on July 28 to decide who would receive an overall upgrade—and James won.

EA greatly upgraded all of James’ skills, including Shooting (+21), Physical (+20), Passing (+19), Dribbling (+19), Defending (+11), and Pace (+4), when you compare this new card to his 77-rated gold version.

He has high stats such as his 99-rated Pace, 94-rated Dribbling, and 91-rated Shooting. He also has five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. If you apply the marksman chemistry style, you’ll increase his Shooting (+6), Dribbling (+5), and Physical (+5), which will maximize almost all of his Dribbling stats, Finishing, and Long Shot stats.

This SBC costs around 319,850 FUT coins on PlayStation, 387,050 on Xbox, and is a bit more expensive on PC (393,950 FUT coins). This card is fairly priced considering his stats and the strong links he can make with legendary Ivorian players and other great cards, such as 92-rated Festival of FUTball (FOF) Batshuayi from Crystal Palace, 87-rated Pépé from Arsenal, and 87-rated FUT Birthday Bailly from Manchester United.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in six squads: Gold squad, rare gold squad, 78-rated squad, 79-rated squad, Manchester United, and Premier League. You’ll have until Aug. 6 to complete these squads and get this FUTTIES version of James.

That’s a lot of squads to complete, but only one of them is especially expensive, which will cost you around 80,000 FUT coins if you build it from scratch. The others won’t require any special cards or specific nationality, club, or league, costing you around from 5,000 to 30,000 FUT coins. In total, you’ll spend close to 162,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 234,000 on Xbox, and 165,000 FUT coins on PC.

FUTTIES James has six squads and only six days to complete everything. Here are all the conditions you’ll need to meet to complete all of the FUTTIES James SBC squads:

Squad Conditions Gold squad At least 11 gold players and 30 chemistry minimum. Rare gold squad At least 11 rare players with a minimum of gold level and 30 chemistry minimum. 78-rated squad 78-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum. 79-rated squad 79-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum. Manchester United 80-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Manchester United. Premier League 83-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform or TOTS card, and one player from the Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FUTTIES Daniel James SBC right now and get his card, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Gold squad

GK: Darren Randolph 75-rated (West Ham)

Darren Randolph 75-rated (West Ham) LB: Georgiy Schennikov 75-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Georgiy Schennikov 75-rated (CSKA Moscow) CB: Chris Basham 77-rated (Sheffield United)

Chris Basham 77-rated (Sheffield United) CB: Marcelo Guedes 76-rated (Lyon)

Marcelo Guedes 76-rated (Lyon) RB: Daryl Janmaat 75-rated (Levante UD)

Daryl Janmaat 75-rated (Levante UD) CM: Jens Toornstra 75-rated (CD Leganés)

Jens Toornstra 75-rated (CD Leganés) CM: Javier Eraso 75-rated (Athletic Club)

Javier Eraso 75-rated (Athletic Club) CM: Riqui Puig 75-rated (Barcelona)

Riqui Puig 75-rated (Barcelona) LF: Alexandru Mitrita 75-rated (Al Ahli)

Alexandru Mitrita 75-rated (Al Ahli) RF: Calvin Stengs 78-rated (AZ)

Calvin Stengs 78-rated (AZ) ST: José Juan Macías 75-rated (Getafe)

Rare gold squad

GK: Iago Herrerín 78-rated (Athletic Club)

Iago Herrerín 78-rated (Athletic Club) LB: Cristian Borja 75-rated (Braga)

Cristian Borja 75-rated (Braga) CB: Clinton Mata 77-rated (Brugge)

Clinton Mata 77-rated (Brugge) CB: Jean-Clair Todibo 75-rated (OGC Nice)

Jean-Clair Todibo 75-rated (OGC Nice) RB: Kenny Lala 79-rated (Olympiacos CFP)

Kenny Lala 79-rated (Olympiacos CFP) CM: Cheikhou Kouyaté 77-rated (Crystal Palace)

Cheikhou Kouyaté 77-rated (Crystal Palace) CM: Adam Lallana 77-rated (Brighton)

Adam Lallana 77-rated (Brighton) CM: Gonzalo Martínez 76-rated (Al Nassr)

Gonzalo Martínez 76-rated (Al Nassr) LW: Cristian Pavón 79-rated (Boca Juniors)

Cristian Pavón 79-rated (Boca Juniors) RW: Takumi Minamino 77-rated (Southampton)

Takumi Minamino 77-rated (Southampton) ST: Jonathan Rodríguez 78-rated (Cruz Azul)

78-rated squad

GK: Iago Herrerín 78-rated (Athletic Club)

Iago Herrerín 78-rated (Athletic Club) CB: Pau Torres 78-rated (Villrreal)

Pau Torres 78-rated (Villrreal) CB: Unai Núñez 78-rated (Athletic Club)

Unai Núñez 78-rated (Athletic Club) CB: Víctor Laguardia 78-rated (Alavés)

Víctor Laguardia 78-rated (Alavés) LM: Denis Suárez 78-rated (Celta)

Denis Suárez 78-rated (Celta) CM: Roque Mesa 78-rated (Real Valladolid)

Roque Mesa 78-rated (Real Valladolid) CM: Manuel Trigueros 78-rated (Villarreal)

Manuel Trigueros 78-rated (Villarreal) RM: Puertas Diaz 77-rated (Granada)

Puertas Diaz 77-rated (Granada) LW: Vitolo Pérez 79-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Vitolo Pérez 79-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RW: Aleix Vidal 77-rated (Sevilla)

Aleix Vidal 77-rated (Sevilla) ST: Lorenzo García 78-rated (Real Betis)

79-rated squad

GK: Rui Silva 79-rated (Real Betis)

Rui Silva 79-rated (Real Betis) CB: Éder Militão 80-rated (Real Madrid)

Éder Militão 80-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Aïssa Mandi 79-rated (Villarreal)

Aïssa Mandi 79-rated (Villarreal) CB: Joseba Zaldúa 79-rated (Real Sociedad)

Joseba Zaldúa 79-rated (Real Sociedad) LM: Rubén García 79-rated (Osasuna)

Rubén García 79-rated (Osasuna) CM: Roque Mesa 78-rated (Real Valladolid)

Roque Mesa 78-rated (Real Valladolid) CM: Igor Zubeldia 79-rated (Real Sociedad)

Igor Zubeldia 79-rated (Real Sociedad) RM: Fabián Orellana 79-rated (Real Valladolid)

Fabián Orellana 79-rated (Real Valladolid) LF: Jony Menéndez 89-rated (Osasuna)

Jony Menéndez 89-rated (Osasuna) RF: Puertas Diaz 77-rated (Granada)

Puertas Diaz 77-rated (Granada) ST: Jaime Mata 79-rated (Getafe)

Manchester United

GK: Unai Simón 80-rated (Athletic Club)

Unai Simón 80-rated (Athletic Club) LB: Brandon Williams 75-rated (Manchester United)

Brandon Williams 75-rated (Manchester United) CB: Unai Núñez 78-rated (Athletic Club)

Unai Núñez 78-rated (Athletic Club) CB: Víctor Laguardia 78-rated (Alavés)

Víctor Laguardia 78-rated (Alavés) RB: Álvaro Odriozola 79-rated (Real Madrid)

Álvaro Odriozola 79-rated (Real Madrid) CDM: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderes)

Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderes) CDM: Igor Zubeldia 79-rated (Real Sociedad)

Igor Zubeldia 79-rated (Real Sociedad) CAM: Roque Mesa 78-rated (Real Valladolid)

Roque Mesa 78-rated (Real Valladolid) CAM: James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton)

James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton) CAM: Manuel Trigueros 78-rated (Villarreal)

Manuel Trigueros 78-rated (Villarreal) ST: Willian José 80-rated (Real Sociedad)

Premier League