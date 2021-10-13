How to complete FUT United Set SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have one week to complete this SBC.

EA Sports added a FUT United Set squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. You can complete it through the SBC menu in the game.

This SBC will reward those who complete it with a kit. The United Set SBC requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club.

This SBC costs around 1,500 FUT coins on PlayStation, 2,300 on Xbox, and 1,550 on PC. If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in just two squads: United We Stand and We’re All In This Together.

The first segment requires an eight-player squad with 30 chemistry minimum, at least one Silver player, and four rare players. The second one asks for a six-player silver squad with 30 chemistry minimum and three rare players.

Since the squads only require a few players, you can leave some positions empty, so don’t worry about building a whole team. You have until Oct. 20 to complete this non-repeatable SBC.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUT United Set SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

United We Stand

GK: Jón Guðni Fjóluson 71-rated (Hammarby IF)

Jón Guðni Fjóluson 71-rated (Hammarby IF) LB: Óskar Sverrisson 60-rated (BK Häcken)

Óskar Sverrisson 60-rated (BK Häcken) CB: Moses Opondo 64-rated (Odense BK)

Moses Opondo 64-rated (Odense BK) CB: Frederik Tingager 69-rated (Aarhus AGF)

Frederik Tingager 69-rated (Aarhus AGF) RB: Saba Lobjanidze 72-rated (Hatayspor)

Saba Lobjanidze 72-rated (Hatayspor) CM: Thórdarson 59-rated (Silkeborg IF)

Thórdarson 59-rated (Silkeborg IF) CM: Giorgi Aburjania 64-rated (Gil Vicente)

Giorgi Aburjania 64-rated (Gil Vicente) CAM: Aron Elís Þrándarson 62-rated (Odense BK)

We’re All In This Together