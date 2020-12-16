How to complete FUT Freeze Politano SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 85-rated FUT Freeze version of Matteo Politano from Napoli to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Politano’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA has also changed his position from right mid to striker. EA upgraded some of his stats, including Shooting (+9), Pace (+5), Physical (+5), Dribbling (+4), and Passing (+4), when you compare this card to his 81-rated gold version. You’ll have until Dec. 23 to get this card.

Up top spearheading the attack for a change.



Another #FUTFreeze❄ Player SBC is now available in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/bqujiWTN1x — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 16, 2020

FUT Freeze Politano costs around 139,400 FUT coins on PlayStation 4 and has a higher price on Xbox One (147,300) and PC (157,700). EA focused on giving Politano more Shooting and Pace, which will enhance his attacking skills. FUT Freeze Politano also has 93 Agility and 91 Balance, so he’ll be one of the fastest players in the game, especially if you apply the hunter chemistry style to maximize his Pace.

If you want to complete the FUT Freeze Politano SBC, you’ll need to build two squads: Napoli and Serie A. The first requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from Napoli. The second squad asks for an 85-rated team with 75 chemistry minimum and one player from the Serie A.

Although there aren’t too many quality options in the Serie A right now, you can still link FUT Freeze Politano with some interesting players, such as Rulebreakers Dries Mertens 87-rated from Napoli, the Inform 86-rated version of Hirving Lozano from Napoli, and any version of Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio since he’s one of the best strikers in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Freeze Politano SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Napoli

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Thomas Meunier 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Thomas Meunier 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RB: Daniel Kolář 82-rated (Viktoria Plzeň)

Daniel Kolář 82-rated (Viktoria Plzeň) CM: Fabián Ruiz 82-rated (Napoli)

Fabián Ruiz 82-rated (Napoli) CM: Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale)

Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale) CM: Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale)

Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale) LW : Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale)

: Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale) RW: Hakim Ziyech 85-rated (Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech 85-rated (Chelsea) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 84-rated (Milan)

Serie A