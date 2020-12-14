How to complete FUT Freeze Baily SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 84-rated FUT Freeze version of Leon Bailey from Bayern Leverkusen to FIFA 21 on Sunday, Dec. 13. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Bailey’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA has slitghly changed Bailey’s stats—Shooting (+6), Passing (+6), Dribbling (+5), Physical (+5), and Pace (+2)—when you compare this card to his 80-rated gold version. You’ll have until Dec. 16 to get this card.

Left side ➡️ Right side



Another #FUTFreeze❄️ SBC Player is now live in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/73RYJ4DXVK — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 13, 2020

FUT Freeze Bailey costs around 87,200 FUT coins on PlayStation 4 and has a slightly higher price on Xbox One (87,900) and PC (97,900). Although FUT Freeze Bailey lacks passing skills, he’s an incredibly meta card due to his Pace. You can also boost his Shooting and Passing skills with the deadeye chemistry style.

If you want to complete the FUT Freeze Bailey SBC, you’ll need to build an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Freeze Leon Bailey SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Leon Bailey