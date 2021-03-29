How to complete FUT Birthday Vidal SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is one is hard to not complete.

EA Sports added an 89-rated FUT Freeze version of Arturo Vidal from Internazionale to FIFA 21 today. This item will be available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Vidal is a part of the first set of FUT Birthday cards. The FUT Birthday promo was launched last week and will feature players with a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or their weak foot rating in addition to newly boosted stats.

This is Vidal’s third special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA Sports greatly upgraded all of his stats, including Pace (+17), Shooting (+9), Dribbling (+9), Passing (+7), Defending (+6), and his Physical (+4), when compared to his 83-rated gold version. His skill moves were upgraded to five stars while his weak foot remained at four stars.

FUT Birthday Vidal costs around 552,300 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 514,150 on Xbox One, and has a higher price on PC (602,600 FUT coins). But this is an incredible and well-balanced card. You can improve his Pace (+10) and Defending (+7) even further by applying the shadow chemistry style.

If you want to complete the FUT Birthday Vidal SBC, you’ll need to build three squads: Piemonte Calcio, Serie A, and Top Form. You’ll have until April 14 to complete these squads.

The first solution requires an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from Piemonte Calcio. The second squad asks for an 85-rated team with 70 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and one player from Serie A. The third one needs to be an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and one Inform.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Birthday Arturo Vidal SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Piemonte Calcio

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan)

Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan) CB: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) CB: Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari)

Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari) CB: Matthijs de Ligt 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Matthijs de Ligt 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: Fabián Ruiz 83-rated (Napoli)

Fabián Ruiz 83-rated (Napoli) CDM: Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio)

Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio) LM: Jeroen Zoet 81-rated (Spezia)

Jeroen Zoet 81-rated (Spezia) RM: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)

Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale) CAM : Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

Serie A

GK: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) CB: Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante UD)

Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante UD) RB: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) CM: Luka Modrić 87-rated (Real Madrid)

Luka Modrić 87-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Ruslan Malinovskiy 82-rated (Atalanta)

Ruslan Malinovskiy 82-rated (Atalanta) CAM: Philippe Coutinho 83-rated (Barcelona)

Philippe Coutinho 83-rated (Barcelona) LW : Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid) RW: Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad) ST: Luis Alberto Suárez 87-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Top Form

GK: Manuel Neuer 89-rated (Bayern Munich)

Manuel Neuer 89-rated (Bayern Munich) LB: Christian Günter 82-rated (Freiburg)

Christian Günter 82-rated (Freiburg) CB: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) RB: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid) LM: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CM: Toni Kroos 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos 83-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Joshua Kimmich 88-rated (Bayern Munich)

Joshua Kimmich 88-rated (Bayern Munich) RM : Jadon Sancho 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

: Jadon Sancho 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund) ST: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) ST: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

