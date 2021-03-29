How to complete FUT Birthday Samba Stars’ objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You can earn three Brazilian players with this set of objectives.

EA Sports added the FUT Birthday Samba Stars to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today. If you complete every objective, you’ll end up receiving the FUT Birthday version of Silver Star Paulo Otávio, Marcos André, and Dalbert Estevão.

These three players are a part of the first set of FUT Birthday cards, making this his first special version in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The FUT Birthday promo was launched last week and will feature players with a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or weak foot.

All of these players are great 74-rated cards with five-star skill moves. Paulo Otávio from VfL Wolfsburg and Dalbert Estevão from Rennes have high Pace and Dribbling, while Marcos André from Real Valladolid has more balanced stats.

All of the FUT Birthday Samba Stars objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece instead of Silver Lounge. You have to win matches for only one of the five tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in 20 days.

You’ll have until April 19 to complete all of the FUT Samba Stars objectives and earn the three cards. Here are the four tasks you’ll need to complete to earn the FUT Birthday Samba Stars.

Goals Galore: Score 12 goals using Brazilian players in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with min. six Brazilian players in your starting squad. ( Reward: Paulo Otávio)

