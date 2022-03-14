How to complete FUT Birthday Quaresma SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get a new 88-rated FUT Birthday version of Ricardo Quaresma from Vitória de Guimarães starting today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. You’ll have to complete a squad-building challenge in the game to get this card.

Players featured in the FUT Birthday promotion will get either a skill move or weak foot increase to five stars to celebrate FIFA Ultimate Team’s anniversary. In Quaresma’s case, EA upgraded his four-star weak foot to five stars.

Quaresma’s original 77-rated gold version already had five-star skill moves, so with his weak foot and overall upgrade, this is a strong card to have on your team. EA greatly increased his Pace (+21), Shooting (+15), and Physical (+14), while generally boosting his Defending (+11), Dribbling (+11), and Passing (+5).

We recommend you apply the hawk chemistry style to further increase his Shooting (+7), Pace (+5), and Physical (+5), leaving them rated at 93, 98, and 79, respectively. His only low skill will be his 35-rated Defending.

You won’t have to spend much to get this card, either. If you build the two requested squads from scratch, it will cost you around 72,400 to 75,850 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. You’ll also be rewarded a jumbo gold pack and a premium electrum players pack.

To get this card, you’ll have to turn in two squads: National Duty and Top Form. The first segment asks for one 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry plus at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one Portuguese player. The second one must be 84-rated with 75 chemistry minimum and have a TOTW (Inform) card.

Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete the FUT Birthday Ricardo Quaresma SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

National Duty

GK: 82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma)

LB: 78-rated Cristian Ansaldi (Torino)

CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

RB: 82-rated Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale)

CM: 82-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)

CM: 82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli)

CM: 82-rated Marten de Roon (Atalanta)

LF: 81-rated Ivan Perišić (Internazionale)

RF: 82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan)

ST: 76-rated TOTW Gabriel Debeljuh (CFR 1907 Cluj)

Top Form