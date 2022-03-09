How to complete FUT Birthday Omobamidele’s Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

This is an easy way to get a special card.

EA added a new set of objectives today that you can complete to get a 74-rated FUT Birthday version of Andrew Omobamidele from Norwich in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

The FUT Birthday promotion celebrates FIFA Ultimate Team’s anniversary by upgrading the featured players’ skill moves or weak foot to five stars. The way you can get this card, though, is by completing Silver Stars objectives, which grants silver cards an upgraded version.

FUT Birthday Omobamidele got his weak foot increased from three to five stars when compared to his 67-rated silver version. He also had his Defending (+15), Dribbling (+14), Physical (+12), Pace (+11), Passing (+9), and Shooting (+9) improved.

This card only has two-star skill moves, though. You can boost Omobamidele’s Pace (+10) and Defending (+9), however, which are essential for his center-back position and will make his gameplay much more focused on defending well.

You’ll have to complete just three tasks that are all the same for every SIlver Stars set. All of them have to be done in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode. You have one week, until March 16, to carry out the objectives.

